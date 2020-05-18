Local View: Two reasonable steps to safer lives

Respect for human life and the longer-term health of our economy demand every reasonable precaution as we reopen in the midst of a still very active pandemic. That starts with requiring everyone to wear a mask in workplaces and public, indoor spaces in communities where the virus is active.
Many, perhaps most, of us already wear masks. They are most effective in reducing our likelihood of unwittingly spreading the virus. That makes it the right thing to do. Even if we are willing to risk infection ourselves, it is our moral responsibility to take reasonable steps to avoid infecting others.
Requiring us to wear a mask is not a violation of our rights because we don’t have an unassailable right to spread a deadly infection to our neighbors. Refusing to wear a mask when we go to a crowded market is like driving drunk. We may not intend to do harm, but the result can be fatal.
Not only is COVID-19 infectious prior to the onset of symptoms, but it is most infectious then, according to a recent study reported in Science News. We cannot know whether we are carrying the virus, so the responsible approach is to wear a mask.
Gov. Pete Ricketts says his primary goal is to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed. That is critical, but we must also take every practical measure to reduce the rate at which the contagion spreads. Slowing the spread means fewer lives will be lost before we have a vaccine.
Masks may also reduce the severity and deadliness of infections by reducing the amount of virus to which we are exposed. Exposure to more virus generally causes more severe infections. That has been the case for every common acute viral infection studied in lab animals, including coronaviruses, according to Princeton University researchers writing in the New York Times.
Masks reduce the amount of virus spread by the infected. That likely reduces the severity of many cases. And milder cases take fewer lives, even as they spread immunity.
One additional step should be taken by the governor, this one to protect meat packing workers and their communities. Current policy requires these workers to be on the job, regardless of the risk. If they don’t, they lose not only their pay but also unemployment benefits. Yet no requirements have been imposed on meat packers to keep them safe. Packers have only been offered suggestions.
Meat packers are taking some steps to protect workers, but how well they protect their workers is up to them. The governor should set clear requirements for physical separation and protective equipment for meatpacking workers, as proposed by worker advocates.
All plants should be required to provide sick leave so workers with suspect symptoms don’t have to choose between sacrificing a major portion of their income and exposing their coworkers.
Meat packers’ profits are at historic highs. It is proper and reasonable to require them to spend a fraction of those profits on critical steps to protect their workers and communities. It saves the lives of workers, their families and their neighbors. And it is the only responsible way to enable workers to earn a living, plants to keep operating and farmers and ranchers to sell livestock.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned states of the risk of prompting additional waves of infection by reopening before new cases are in consistent decline. If we are going to accept that risk, we should at least lower it by taking these two reasonable steps.
Chuck Hassebrook is a former member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and lives in Lincoln. He ran against Gov. Pete Ricketts in the 2014 gubernatorial race.
