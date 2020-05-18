Local View: Two reasonable steps to safer lives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Respect for human life and the longer-term health of our economy demand every reasonable precaution as we reopen in the midst of a still very active pandemic. That starts with requiring everyone to wear a mask in workplaces and public, indoor spaces in communities where the virus is active.

Many, perhaps most, of us already wear masks. They are most effective in reducing our likelihood of unwittingly spreading the virus. That makes it the right thing to do. Even if we are willing to risk infection ourselves, it is our moral responsibility to take reasonable steps to avoid infecting others.

Requiring us to wear a mask is not a violation of our rights because we don’t have an unassailable right to spread a deadly infection to our neighbors. Refusing to wear a mask when we go to a crowded market is like driving drunk. We may not intend to do harm, but the result can be fatal.

Not only is COVID-19 infectious prior to the onset of symptoms, but it is most infectious then, according to a recent study reported in Science News. We cannot know whether we are carrying the virus, so the responsible approach is to wear a mask.