Local View: TV ad reflects stances, Nebraska values

Freedom, limited government, fiscal responsibility, hard work, conservative family values and the protection of Second Amendment rights. These are Nebraska values and the topic of my latest campaign ad.

In a recent editorial, the Journal Star took aim at my campaign ads ("Pillen ad does little to show how he might govern Nebraska," Feb. 3). They said it was “sad” that I took aim at both President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. They also said it was “concerning” that I champion conservative issues.

The fact is I disagree with the Biden administration’s policies and Fauci constantly changing the pandemic goalposts. Most Nebraskans do, too. I disagree with lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. We should get the truth out that it is time for our state and country to get back to normal. We don’t need government bureaucrats telling us how to live our lives.

I also disagree with Biden pushing a 30x30 initiative which, if successful, would take a third of Nebraska land out of agricultural production. Nebraska farmers and ranchers should be educating themselves on perpetual land easements. These agreements in the short run give landowners money to conserve parts of their land, but in the long run take away landowners' property rights and harm their neighbors by taking land off the property tax rolls.

The current administration has increased inflation and government spending, which will harm our state. Biden also says he supports ending the Hyde Amendment, which would allow the federal government to fund abortion. These are all issues that would affect the everyday life of our state.

So, yes, I believe fighting back against overreaching federal leaders is a Nebraska issue. Nebraskans are pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, in favor of limited government, support hard work and America-first policies.

The Editorial Board claimed my ads lack substance. I disagree. In a 30-second ad, I pointed out that I am sick of Washington overreach, against COVID lockdowns, for the Second Amendment, for hard work and against wasteful welfare spending, pro-freedom and for Nebraska-first policies. If they were being more honest, they would admit we just don’t share the same conservative values.

The Journal Star also made the claim my ads do not show how I would govern. They said they needed to know more about me as a candidate and my policies. If the positions I described above are not clear enough, let me make it really simple.

As governor, I am going to work to bring transformative property tax relief, protect our kids by banning CRT and inappropriate sex education in Nebraska classrooms, defend agriculture and promote our values.

As I have said in my ads and on the campaign trail, I believe my values reflect Nebraskans. As governor, I am going to work to end abortion in the state. I am Christian, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-freedom, for order at the border and against illegal immigration.

These are commonsense positions that almost all Nebraskans share. Since day one, I’ve been clear about where I stand and what I’m about. I’m sad that the Journal Star does not see it the same way.

Jim Pillen of Columbus is a Republican candidate for governor.

