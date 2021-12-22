Local View: Transparency needed in higher ed

When I decided to run for the Legislature, an issue that concerned me was the spiraling-out-of-control cost of postsecondary education and the lack of public oversight and measurement of the return on investment to taxpayers and students.

I understood how important local control and responsible spending is to Nebraskans. I went on to focus on the issue as a state senator on the Education Committee for six years, four of those as chairman. My pursuit has given me a unique perspective on the importance of accountability and outcome-oriented policies when it comes to big government spending.

With student debt and taxpayer support becoming a burdensome red-flag issue to Americans, it is past time to turn a spotlight on the spending habits of our postsecondary education institutions.

American taxpayers invest nearly $150 billion annually in higher education institutions. Unlike other institutions receiving significant taxpayer dollars, this massive investment comes with effectively zero conditions.