Local View: Toward a more perfect union

Our Constitution encourages us to pursue “a more perfect union.” The ratification of the Constitution in 1787, passage of the Bill of Rights in 1791 and subsequent constitutional amendments is testament to our striving for a more perfect union.

When we have an opportunity to improve our democracy, we should take that opportunity. Last week, I introduced a bill to improve our government and representatives in the form of ranked-choice Voting.

Our democracy began with just a few white, landowning men of means having the ability to vote. Suffrage later expanded to laboring white men, then immigrants, then African Americans, then women, then Natives and most recently 18-year-olds. Expanded suffrage has greatly enhanced citizenship and improved our representative democracy.

Under our current system, we regularly have candidates make it through the primaries that have far below 50% of voters’ support, even in their own party. Under ranked-choice, voters can vote their conscience without fear of losing any real influence, as their second or third choice vote may be the one that makes the difference. With ranked-choice voting, not only can every qualified voter vote, but we can make sure that every vote counts.