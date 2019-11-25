Local View: Torture fails in real life

Jones mirrors my sentiments precisely when he says, “They claim they saved lives, but what they really did was make it impossible to prosecute a mass murderer. Because if what we did to him ever came out in a court of law, the case is over.”

After I saw "The Report," I witnessed the opening motions of the military commissions trial of the five men accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks, including Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, in person at Guantanamo Bay Naval Station. I sat in the courtroom knowing that the trial will likely go nowhere, because 18 years after my sister-in-law’s murder, just as Jones predicted, the entire case is as risk due to the government’s own actions in using EITs.

Yet the court case continues, year after excruciating year, wasting billions of dollars at my expense and in my name. Yours, too.

"The Report" is a must-see film, not because it makes a case for questioning EITs (which it does) or because it causes you to question our government’s integrity for the first time (which it probably does not).

It’s important because it is a piece of actual U.S. history, recent and still raw in the minds of not just me and my family, but millions of people throughout the world. A history that we in this country must learn from lest we are ever tempted to repeat.

Nancy Meyer lives in Cedar Bluffs. Her sister-in-law, Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas, was killed in the crash of Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001. "The Report" will be released on Amazon on Friday.

