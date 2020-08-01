Local View: Too much invested to let business projects pass us by

This data-based, collaborative approach and stakeholder involvement is typically praised by state leaders and a minimum requirement for full consideration. Despite these best practices, LB720 has been a top priority for two sessions. This discouraging situation puts the state’s ability to be competitive on the line.

What’s at stake if LB720 does not pass? Businesses leaving Nebraska or choosing to make expansion decisions elsewhere. We have already heard this among some key leading employers, which could mean thousands of job opportunities lost and more bad news for Nebraska families.

Consultants and companies will choose to locate business opportunities outside of Nebraska, including our neighboring states – who each offer some form of incentives and strong reputations as good places to do business.

Without an incentive program, generations will be adversely impacted well into the future. Even a temporary pause without a tax incentive program will have ramifications for years to come.

Speaking of competitiveness, we took a poll of 10 recruitment projects we are actively competing for today. In all cases, Nebraska is a finalist competing with other states. All 10 projects would not be considering Nebraska without an incentive program.