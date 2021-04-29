Local View: Together, we can begin to undo harm of Whiteclay

The closure of Whiteclay’s beer stores on April 30, 2017, was a significant victory for those wishing to stop Nebraska’s complicity in the flow of cheap beer onto the dry Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. But it was only the first step. Since the beer store closures, little has been done by Nebraskans to mitigate the harm inflicted on Oglala Lakotans by decades of Whiteclay beer sales.

Our research shows that drunken-driving crashes and fatalities are down in Sheridan County since the closure of Whiteclay's beer stores. So are felony case filings. Whiteclay's violence and vagrancy did not migrate to other Nebraska border towns, contrary to assertions made by those who fought to keep the beer stores open. Sales tax revenue is up throughout Sheridan County since the beer stores closed, including in Whiteclay, where tribal members once again feel safe to shop for groceries.

While there are many reasons to celebrate the closure of Whiteclay’s beer stores, there remains so much work left to be done. Oglala Lakotans who were permitted to drink on Whiteclay’s streets have returned to Pine Ridge. But too many still have not received treatment for their trauma or their addiction. Too many still lack adequate economic opportunities. As Nebraskans and former Nebraskans, we can do more.