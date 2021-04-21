Local View: Today's Apollo moment

Tackling climate change will take another Apollo program.

The price of wind and solar have declined so dramatically that today the main question about decarbonization is not "if" but "how quickly." Thankfully, politicians recognize the need to act and support investment in new technology.

The problem is that current and proposed levels of investment do not act on a big enough scale. We are already effectively past the point of safety when it comes to climate change. Every pound of carbon we burn has a cost for us and future generations, and the more we burn, the higher the cost goes. The answer to "when should we stop burning fossil fuels?" is, for the foreseeable future, "as fast as we can."

We need another Apollo program, and that is exactly where my sense of optimism comes from. The U.S. (and the world) can take and make moonshots. We just did it with vaccines.

We can do it again.

Reducing our emissions starts locally. That's why I was proud to vote for Lincoln Electric System's decarbonization goal of net zero emissions by 2040. I am also proud of Lincoln's mayor and City Council for enacting Lincoln's Climate Action Plan. We join a large and ever-growing number of utilities and communities standing up and saying that we can work together to confront this next crisis.