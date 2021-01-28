Local View: To-go cocktails must go

In response to a nationwide push by the alcohol industry to cement temporary policy changes and secure profits long after the pandemic has subsided, a number of bills have been introduced in the Legislature to do just that. If adopted, their impact will lead to significant increases in alcohol access and availability across the state. Research consistently shows that as availability increases, so do a variety of health and social problems.

It is fair to say that – perhaps now more than ever – the general public truly appreciates the importance of public health and taking preventive measures to mitigate harms for both ourselves and our neighbors due to COVID-19. So why would we embrace CDC recommendations on mask-wearing and social distancing but ignore its recommendations on strengthening alcohol policies?

It is understandable that elected officials would move to provide temporary waivers to an industry that has been impacted by the pandemic. What does not make sense is extending those waivers beyond the time at which the governor determines that a state of emergency no longer exists. Doing so would completely ignore the socioeconomic harms that our state experiences because of excessive alcohol consumption.