Local View: Time worsens crisis

Gov. Pere Ricketts last week posted “Protecting Nebraska’s Water Rights for Generations to Come,” in which he stated: “All of Nebraska stands to gain when we preserve, protect, manage, and engage in good stewardship of our water supply — and all stand to lose if we fail to do so.”
Two days later in his State of the State Address, Ricketts said: “This year, we can also help secure our water resources for generations to come. After our people, water is Nebraska’s greatest natural resource.” The governor is rightly emphasizing the importance of water.
My hope is that the governor is as interested in water quality as he is water quantity.
Most notably, the state has failed to effectively address the unprecedented environmental and ecological disaster at the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead.
AltEn was illegally using discarded seeds, treated with pesticides, to produce ethanol and its byproducts. When the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy gave AltEn a pass on numerous flagrant environmental violations of polluting the air, soil and water, it caught the attention of investigative reporter Carey Gillam, who exposed AltEn’s practices in The Guardian.
It seemed like AltEn’s Golden Ticket was starting to tarnish then it was revealed that AltEn was $500,000 behind in taxes and was awarded more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds, thus making taxpayers pay to help AltEn pollute.
Finally, AltEn was ordered to stop producing ethanol from treated seeds and the state filed suit. The governor said: “This is a company that is terribly managed and has demonstrated that consistent lack of compliance with the directions of our environmental laws and our Department of Environment and Energy.” So, you might think that all is under control. It’s not.
Since the lawsuit, the major seed companies who supplied AltEn with the treated seeds have stepped in to clean up the AltEn site (a bit reminiscent of the fox guarding the henhouse). Nevertheless, there are people who think that the disaster is over – even some state senators think all is well.
Unfortunately, the disaster is far from over. The site itself still has millions of gallons of contaminated water and byproducts on site that are presently being “winterized.” Gas bubbles (called whales) in the compromised wastewater lagoons have to be mitigated by workers in hazmat suits because of toxic, highly explosive gases.
One would think that there would be public hearings by NDEE and that NDEE would invite the EPA to be more involved. It would make sense to let scientific researchers and experts have access to the properties to help assess the full scope of the pollution and its effects on human health, plants, wildlife (especially pollinators), soil and water. It is beyond belief that AltEn, in 2022, is still trying to sell its tainted byproducts in Kansas as fertilizer.
It is likely, as has happened in other mass pollution events, that it will take years for the cleanup, which is spread miles beyond the AltEn site itself. In addition, the long-term effects on public health and the ecosystem will need to be monitored and documented.
The Legislature needs to allocate $10 million to the University of Nebraska and its research partners to properly address the complexity of the effects of the unprecedented “chemical soup” and how it accumulates or breaks down and how human and animal health is affected.
If that sounds like a lot of money, consider the more than $140 million spent to clean up water polluted by the World War II ordnance plant, not that far from the AltEn plant. In severely polluted areas, similar to diagnosing cancer, catching problems early is the best course of action.
Please, Governor Ricketts, protect our water quality. It does us no good to have more water if we don’t keep the water we have safe.
David E. Corbin of Omaha is energy committee chair of the Nebraska Chapter of the Sierra Club.