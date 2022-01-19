Local View: Time worsens crisis

Finally, AltEn was ordered to stop producing ethanol from treated seeds and the state filed suit. The governor said: “This is a company that is terribly managed and has demonstrated that consistent lack of compliance with the directions of our environmental laws and our Department of Environment and Energy.” So, you might think that all is under control. It’s not.

Since the lawsuit, the major seed companies who supplied AltEn with the treated seeds have stepped in to clean up the AltEn site (a bit reminiscent of the fox guarding the henhouse). Nevertheless, there are people who think that the disaster is over – even some state senators think all is well.

Unfortunately, the disaster is far from over. The site itself still has millions of gallons of contaminated water and byproducts on site that are presently being “winterized.” Gas bubbles (called whales) in the compromised wastewater lagoons have to be mitigated by workers in hazmat suits because of toxic, highly explosive gases.