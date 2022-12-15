Local View: Time to tackle TEEOSA

During the election season, government leaders along with the candidates identify the problems we have in Nebraska but don’t always provide real solutions.

Problems within education funding include the fact that there are only 86 equalized schools (244,066 students) out of 244, leaving 158 schools (66,895 students) without any equalization aid. Property taxes are high due to the fact that Nebraska ranks 49th in the country in state funding for K-12 schools.

State aid to schools, often referred to as TEEOSA, Tax Equity Educational Opportunity Support Act, has been around since 1990. Nebraska’s 244 schools have a wide diversity of student needs and local resources.

The TEEOSA formula is pretty straight forward — needs minus resources equals equalization aid. TEEOSA takes into account the diversity of the needs of our 310,961 students across the state as well as the diversity of the local resources that each school has.

The “resources” side of the equation is mostly the “yield from local effort rate,” which is calculated by taking a school’s total valuation, dividing by 100 and then multiplying by the Local Effort Rate (LER) which the state currently sets at $1.00. This calculation makes up nearly 80% of a school’s resources. The other components are funds for Net Option, Allocated Income Tax, Community Achievement Plan and Other Receipts, which includes special education reimbursement among other things.

The largest part of the “needs” side of the equation is basic funding, which makes up over 83% of each school’s needs. This is calculated by comparing the general fund operating expense of each school with the 10 schools larger and 10 smaller than each school. Some of the other parts on the “needs” side include allowances for poverty, limited English proficiency, special receipts (including special education), transportation and a few others.

As recently as 2007 there were 205 equalized schools in Nebraska. Today there are 86. The reason for this dramatic change is easily identified.

In 2008, as the recession was beginning, the Legislature raised the LER from .95 to $1.00. This lowered the amount of equalization aid being paid to the 205 equalized schools. This helped lower the cost of state aid to schools at a time when state revenues were going down.

But the main factor in losing equalized schools began in 2008 when ag land values began to increase by double digit percentages for eight years in a row. As local valuations increased, causing local resources to increase, equalization aid went down. By 2016 Nebraska was down to 75 equalized school districts.

So what is the solution to the problems of low numbers of equalized schools, small amounts of state aid going to non-equalized schools and high property taxes?

It’s something I call the Nebraska Plan. It would involve lowering valuations within TEEOSA, resulting in increased equalization aid. It would also provide for a minimum of 10% basic funding for all Nebraska students.

To restore the number of equalized schools, valuations need to be adjusted within the TEEOSA formula. For ag land to represent the same percentage of statewide value as it did in 2007, ag land within TEEOSA needs to be lowered from the current 72% to 42% of market value.

Other real property (residential, commercial, ag improvements, railroad and public utilities) also needs to be lowered from the current 96% to 86% of market value.

Some may ask why ag land values would be lowered more than other real property. The reason is that from 2007 to 2021 ag land increased 312% while residential and commercial increased 169% and 175% respectively. So a bigger adjustment needs to be made for ag land to bring all real property back into a similar balance as in 2007.

These changes to valuation within TEEOSA will restore equalization aid to 91 schools (35,838 students) for a total of 177 equalized schools.

There are 58 schools (21,752 students) which are not equalized and receive less than 10% of their basic funding from state aid. So for these schools an added component to state aid will provide a minimum of 10% basic funding. Nine non-equalized schools already receive over 10% of their basic funding through net option and allocated income tax.

The Nebraska Plan would provide an additional $361 million of state aid, allowing schools to lower their property tax requests and creating an economic stimulus across Nebraska. State revenues are at all-time highs so now is the time to invest in our children’s education and Nebraska’s future.

It is easy to identify problems. This Nebraska Plan provides solutions.