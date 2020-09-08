Local View: Time to put the fire out

I write this as one who has four police officer family members, a son and two nephews in the military, and who has been adviser to several graduate students of color.
I also write this as one who grew up in the South during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. My mother went to college with Coretta Scott, better known as Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. I had an insider's view of the movement he led. I also saw up close Richard Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” – his exploitation of white resentment of integration to get votes for Republicans.
Recently, I went to a city park just before midnight to get a picture of the moon and Mars rising together. A police officer followed me into the park. He said the park closed at sunset, and I was there illegally. Showing him my camera, I asked to stay until moonrise so I could get my photograph.
He said, “I’m good with that – just be safe,” and left. The same officer (I think it was the same officer) died Monday morning after being shot last month while serving a warrant.
This should not happen in a civilized society. We have a problem with gun violence against good police officers doing their job.
At the same time, I could tell you many stories of what my graduate students of color have had to contend with that would be unimaginable if they were white -- things that should not happen in a country with a pledge of allegiance that ends, “With liberty and justice for all.” Issues raised by Black Lives Matter protests are real.
We have a problem in this country with gun violence, law enforcement, race and violent extremists on both the left and right. If you watch Fox News, you see the Black Lives Matter protests that do turn violent, little mention that the vast majority of the protests are peaceful (much like the Southern press in the 1960s spent lots of time covering Black Panthers and riots and little time covering the peaceful marches MLK led), and no willingness to acknowledge that what BLM is protesting is legitimate.
If you watch MSNBC, you see white nationalist vigilantes who shoot protesters, police who behave badly but little mention of protesters who behave badly. Neither Fox nor MSNBC are news channels – they are propaganda outlets. Those who watch either are choosing to be selectively misinformed. Choosing to be selectively misinformed is choosing to be part of the problem.
Every day, hundreds of posts or shares appear on Facebook. Most of them are one-sided -- Blue Lives Matter or All Lives Matter.
Can’t argue with either – except all too often they are meant to drown out or turn a deaf ear to Black Lives Matter.
All houses matter, but if a house is on fire, you deal with it first.
Right now, it’s Black lives that metaphorically are on fire. Forty percent of the country acts like it would like to restore the Jim Crow era. Those 40% also insist that people stand for the national anthem and say a pledge that ends, “With liberty and justice for all.” It’s hard to believe they really mean “for all.” They support a president who shamelessly encourages, provokes and exploits ethnic and racial prejudice. Nixon’s southern strategy on steroids.
On the other hand, a free society needs first-rate law enforcement. My dad used to say, “Some people are no damn good.” Without law enforcement, bad guys would run amuck. We’d be back to the six-shooter days of the Wild West. “Defund the Police” is wrong. It is also not what Democrats want, regardless of what Fox News or talk radio says.
One-sided posts unfairly criticizing law enforcement don’t make anything better. All they do is give would-be autocrats ammunition to make their pitch to angry or frightened voters.
If we really want to solve our country’s problems, we need to be informed, not selectively misinformed. There is a difference between someone who “tells it like it is” and someone who tells you what you want to hear and stokes your biases.
I saw a cartoon showing America on fire. Trump runs to the fire with a can of gasoline. Biden runs to the fire with a bucket of water.
Take your pick. Will making the fire bigger make our country better? Or is it, perhaps, time we try to put the fire out?
Walter Stroup is emeritus professor of statistics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!