Local View: Time to put the fire out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I write this as one who has four police officer family members, a son and two nephews in the military, and who has been adviser to several graduate students of color.

I also write this as one who grew up in the South during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. My mother went to college with Coretta Scott, better known as Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. I had an insider's view of the movement he led. I also saw up close Richard Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” – his exploitation of white resentment of integration to get votes for Republicans.

Recently, I went to a city park just before midnight to get a picture of the moon and Mars rising together. A police officer followed me into the park. He said the park closed at sunset, and I was there illegally. Showing him my camera, I asked to stay until moonrise so I could get my photograph.

He said, “I’m good with that – just be safe,” and left. The same officer (I think it was the same officer) died Monday morning after being shot last month while serving a warrant.

This should not happen in a civilized society. We have a problem with gun violence against good police officers doing their job.