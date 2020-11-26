Local View: Time to give ethanol a boost

With history as a teacher, we better not count on exports to China to save our farm sector. Recent trade wars prove that reality. The new Biden Administration is going to push for more renewable energy.

Ethanol is a perfect fit to help rebuild and modernize the U.S. motor fuel infrastructure.

An article in the Nov. 17 edition of World Grain, titled COVID-19’s lasting impact, cites a Rabobank report, “The Grain and Oilseed Sector in a Post-COVID-19 World” authored by Stephen Nicholson, a grain and oilseed analyst for Rabobank, should serve as a warning to corn growers, farm organizations and policymakers in Congress that it’s time to ratchet up ethanol blending under the Renewable Fuel Standard to 30% nationwide as soon as possible.

According to Nicholson, “working from home, less business travel, less vacation travel and more virtual events and meetings make for a grim long-term picture for the biofuels industry.” Nicholson’s report further states, “in recent years we’ve been seeing a slow decrease in corn demand for ethanol in the U.S. That’s been fueled by a couple things, including more fuel-efficient cars, more electric cars and an overall decrease in demand for gas and oil products. That trend was already in place, and it’s not going away. If anything, it might accelerate.”