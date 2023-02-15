It’s time to face reality – the pandemic has long been over. For nearly two years now our local and national news has been permeated with dire warnings, mandates and medical opining related to COVID-19.

Cases of COVID are a fraction of what they were in the height of the pandemic. Major cases of COVID have dropped even more. Statistically as a Lincoln resident you are as likely to be a victim of violent or property crime (average of 23 per day) as ending up in the hospital with COVID (average of 16 per day this week).

The vast majority of regulations have been lifted for months; masking requirements have been gone from public venues for nearly a year. Vaccines have been available to the general public for more than a year, yet every week the Lancaster County Board staff meeting agenda has an item to discuss the “COVID Update and Response.”

Every Tuesday the mayor’s office trots out a weekly announcement with an update to the local Health Department’s risk dial and several oft-repeated phrases: “If more people would just get the vaccine,” “at-home test kits are available for free,” and the most overused phrase, “just two more weeks.”

Yes, COVID-19 was a serious disease that negatively affected so many lives, mine included. But it is over, and it is time to move forward. It’s time to give the Health Department and emergency management its time back and allow them to work on more pressing issues. In order to get there, we can all play a part in ending COVID’s grip on our community.

First of all, government officials, myself included, need to embrace what everyone else knows — the widespread mass transmission of a single disease dangerous to the masses has ended. Local officials need to end the COVID emergency declaration.

Let’s focus our energies on more current, important issues in our community: the construction of an East Beltway, a secondary water source, the mental health crisis, plummeting test scores, serious crime, inflation, closed roads and bridges, jails filled to capacity, etc. These things fell by the wayside for too long in the wake of the pandemic.

Secondly, media outlets need to seriously reconsider their constant reporting of this non-news. Every week news outlets report the latest update about the COVID risk dial. Perhaps they should consider ignoring the political grandstanding by local officials and instead give more space to other important news. It appears that some officials are using COVID-19 news releases and regular updates to give life to their elections this spring. Media outlets can’t — and don’t — respond to every news release. They can skip these.

Finally, as a plea to everyone in our community, please don’t rely on talking heads and Google searches when it comes to your health. Instead, sit knee-to-knee with your doctor and listen to the hard truth — we have always been susceptible to disease, and we always will be. Communicable diseases may be slowed, but they won’t be stopped. Walking a little more, eating better, losing those 15 pounds you’ve been meaning to shed — all those have a bigger impact on health than a mask.

The pandemic has long been over in Nebraska; the statewide emergency declaration was lifted in June 2021. Let’s embrace this reality in Lincoln and Lancaster County. It’s time to move forward as a community.

We should end the COVID emergency declaration and refocus our energies on other pressing issues in our community rather than giving weekly credence to the shadow of a pandemic whose time has long since passed.