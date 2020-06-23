Local View: Time to demystify Lincoln

While we may celebrate his pragmatism or his wartime leadership, we should never forget how tentative his embrace of emancipation was, nor should we forget the tremendously important role Black people played in bringing it about. We would do well to remember that the Confederacy was indeed birthed in defense of slavery — secession documents clearly state this — but also that racism motivated many white Northerners’ distaste for it.

Likewise, Lincoln was hardly an antiracist savior. He continued the same colonizing efforts for which Jackson has rightly become infamous, and he supported mass-executing Indigenous people and driving them off their land.

Today, across the country, renewed calls to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces and Confederate names from public buildings have garnered unprecedented support from many white Americans, which is a lovely thing to see. But if we really want to square with our history of oppression, we’ll need to demystify our Northern heroes as well.