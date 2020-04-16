Local View: Time to act on prison reform

Dear Gov. Pete Ricketts:
We thank you for inviting Corrections Director Scott Frakes to your COVID-19 briefing on April 10. The massive misfortune of this global pandemic gives us the opportunity to work together, innovatively, toward prison reform.
Nebraska has long been noted for excellence in dealing with terrible epidemics, and we could be a standard bearer for prison reform that maintains community safety, offers preventative supports for those most vulnerable to lives of incarceration and features rehabilitation.
Many tens of thousands of Nebraskans support changes, including decarceration, particularly those who have friends and family who are or have been incarcerated.
Many have stopped to encourage our vigil across from the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Mr. Frakes is absolutely correct — it does not serve people to rush them out of prison in times of a pandemic without adequate housing and community support.
We are not pressing you to release persons who have nowhere to go and who are not prepared for life in the free world. We are committed to reducing Nebraska’s relatively low level of incarceration by half within 10 years, without leading to a higher crime rate.
We are calling upon you, Governor Ricketts, to work with Mr. Frakes and with the wardens, chaplains, activities coordinators and case managers at each of our prisons to identify persons who, serving long sentences, have amassed long, positive records free of any major disciplinary sanctions; who still have strong family and community connections; who are now over 60 or have medical issues; and arrange to let them parole immediately to their families.
The lifers’ organizations have compiled lists of their members that could serve as a starting point for identifying such people who are ripe for release. Please listen to them.
Please move up the parole dates of those men and women who have their plans in place and have secured places to live, though we realize all congregate living facilities are facing special strains at the moment. We are particularly concerned about those persons who are at high risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19 because of their age or health status. For the current emergency, we can identify prison residents who can be released without any harm to themselves or the rest of the state.
Yes — we do want the decarcerated to move in next door to us! Sentence lengths are not related to practical goals such as deterrence, rehabilitation or even punishment. U.S. sentences, even in Nebraska, are far heavier than those in any other Western democracy.
Most inmates, especially those who are older or medically frail, would long since have been released in other countries (which generally have lower violent crime rates than the U.S. Prison is not a good deterrent.) We can live better with much less incarceration, just as do the other Western democracies with whom we are usually proud to identify ourselves, the "Big Ten" of the world.
Please direct Mr. Frakes that, when he makes his next daily call to the wardens around the state, he ask for a task force in each prison to identify those people who can be safely released. Please move immediately with an emergency proclamation and directions to the Parole Board and the Board of Pardons to begin processing whatever is necessary to move all who are safe to move out of the prisons.
As an organization dedicated to human rights advocacy work, Stand in for Nebraska (including Stand in for Lincoln, Stand in for Omaha, and the Nebraska Poor People's Campaign) seeks the latest, most innovative and humane approaches in the field of criminal justice, as do you and Mr. Frakes.
Thank you for your ongoing concern with the correctional system and for your support of Mr. Frakes’s dedication to rehabilitation and education.
Sarah L. Sawin Thomas lives in Lincoln and is co-founder of Stand in for Nebraska, a human rights advocacy organization.
