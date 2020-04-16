Local View: Time to act on prison reform

The lifers’ organizations have compiled lists of their members that could serve as a starting point for identifying such people who are ripe for release. Please listen to them.

Please move up the parole dates of those men and women who have their plans in place and have secured places to live, though we realize all congregate living facilities are facing special strains at the moment. We are particularly concerned about those persons who are at high risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19 because of their age or health status. For the current emergency, we can identify prison residents who can be released without any harm to themselves or the rest of the state.

Yes — we do want the decarcerated to move in next door to us! Sentence lengths are not related to practical goals such as deterrence, rehabilitation or even punishment. U.S. sentences, even in Nebraska, are far heavier than those in any other Western democracy.

Most inmates, especially those who are older or medically frail, would long since have been released in other countries (which generally have lower violent crime rates than the U.S. Prison is not a good deterrent.) We can live better with much less incarceration, just as do the other Western democracies with whom we are usually proud to identify ourselves, the "Big Ten" of the world.