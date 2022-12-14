Local View: Time to act on flood plan

The Lincoln City Council is considering adopting new floodplain standards. There was a hearing scheduled for Monday. Keeping on top of this issue should be a priority for all of in Lincoln.

We need to protect the investment of already-existing homes and businesses as well as new homes.

Twenty years ago, the three of us participated in the Mayor’s Floodplain Taskforce.

We were charged with developing sound public policy to address the risks of flooding in Lincoln. Members represented Lincoln’s neighborhoods and businesses, including developers and environmental advocates.

Back then, when we used terms like “100-year flood” and “1,000-year flood,” they had a common-sense meaning. Policy should seriously consider the damage possible from a 100-year flood. But a 1,000-year flood? That seemed pretty unlikely.

In the meantime, our atmosphere has warmed up and that, in turn, has destabilized our weather patterns. We’ve already seen intense rain and widespread flooding, not just in distant places like Pakistan, but right here.

In September 2014 and May of 2015, towns near Lincoln experienced the equivalent of a 1,000-year flood. The Lincoln Climate Action Plan notes that the 2015 flood caused nearly $4 million in damages to public property and infrastructure in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Several local developers have requested a delay in enacting policy and more study. In some situations, with a high level of uncertainty, the right action might be to delay action and study the problem. Not here.

The risks and likelihood of serious damage will only get worse. The changes being proposed to the council on De. 12 were first called for in the Final Salt Creek Floodplain Resilience Study by Olsson in August, 2020, and recommended by the Climate Action Plan Draft by Verdis in November, 2020. That was adopted by the City Council in March of last year in Lincoln’s 2021-27 Climate Action Plan.

We’ve already had many public meetings on these reports and plans. If we had more public meetings, it would not be a surprise to hear from people in the flood-prone neighborhoods that they would like greater safety, more protection and less risk.

According to the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, all the floodplain maps across the U.S. are out of date, including ours. While Lincoln’s flood maps are being updated in 5 to 8 years, the risks of more intense flooding will grow.

How long should Lincoln wait to take an additional safety step to ensure that new development does not increase flood risk, with the potential of additional cost to individuals and local tax dollars to clean up?

Accepting the Planning Commission’s unanimous advice on Nov. 16 to approve the text amendments to the City of Lincoln designs standards for flood and water quality protection and zoning is a good first step toward floodplain management in this high risk/high uncertainty age of climate change.