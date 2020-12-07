Local View:Time to act on fairness

Here in Nebraska, we believe in fairness. We believe in treating each other as we’d like to be treated and creating opportunities for our youth and families to thrive.

As the executive director of OutNebraska, I know that the 67,000 LGBTQ+ Nebraskans want what everybody wants: the freedom to create a good life for ourselves and our loved ones in a country that treats us equally.

With the election of Joe Biden, the country has shown that it’s ready for change. Equality is a winning issue. More than 80% of Americans support protecting LGBTQ+ people from discrimination.

I think it’s time we follow through on common sense public opinion by passing a common sense law. The Equality Act has bipartisan support in Congress. It would ensure that all LGBTQ+ Americans can live, work and access public spaces free from discrimination, no matter what state they call home.

This legislation is a priority for LGBTQ+ Nebraskans and a priority for the next administration. I urge Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to stand for all Nebraskans and publicly voice their support of the Equality Act.

Momentum for LGBTQ+ equality has been building for years. Here in Nebraska, we have no state laws that expressly protect LGBTQ+ people, but we do have some protections from discrimination.