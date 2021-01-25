Local View: Threat to choice is real

But in 1973, Roe v. Wade gave people the right to a safe and legal abortion. Now, its protections have never been more in danger of being dismantled by a new 6-3 majority on the U.S. Supreme Court and state legislators continually trying to dismantle safe, legal abortion, including in Nebraska. It is irrational to go back to the days before Roe. Each individual must legally be guaranteed control over their own bodies.

Anti-abortion lawmakers in Nebraska have already chipped away at our access to safe and legal abortion, enacting a 20-week ban, forced waiting periods and a ban on a method of abortion, as well as making telemedicine abortions illegal in the state.

Roe already stands meaningless for many Nebraskans, either because they do not live in Sarpy, Douglas, or Lancaster counties — the only three counties where abortion services are available in Nebraska — or because the state bans private insurance companies and the Hyde Amendment prohibits any federal government payer from covering abortion services in Nebraska, thus forcing every Nebraskan to pay 100% out of pocket.