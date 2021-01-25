Local View: Threat to choice is real

The landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973 finally gave Americans the legal right to choose an abortion. Making abortion safe and legal in our country had immense impacts on women and men. As we celebrate the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision, I am remembering what life was like before Roe.
Before abortion was safe and legal, options were narrow, limited and predetermined. The consequences were pervasive and entrenched in our society. The dark cloud of judgment that followed was permanent.
An unplanned pregnancy forced options upon a person for which they may have been unprepared: a forced marriage, the abrupt disappearance of a young girl who was sent off to an unwed mother’s home or to a distant relative, a new mother forced to put a baby up for adoption, an illegal abortion. A significant fact is that married women and men also struggled with accepting consequences of unplanned pregnancies. I grew up in Nebraska, but the impact of unplanned pregnancies was felt far and wide in our country.
Astonishingly, our rigid societal expectations preferred these options over tolerating an unmarried, pregnant girl or woman giving birth to a “fatherless child.” This was not a rare occurrence.
All people before Roe know stories like these. Anyone who possessed any degree of awareness during this time witnessed women and men overwhelmed by their circumstances.
But in 1973, Roe v. Wade gave people the right to a safe and legal abortion. Now, its protections have never been more in danger of being dismantled by a new 6-3 majority on the U.S. Supreme Court and state legislators continually trying to dismantle safe, legal abortion, including in Nebraska. It is irrational to go back to the days before Roe. Each individual must legally be guaranteed control over their own bodies.
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Nebraska have already chipped away at our access to safe and legal abortion, enacting a 20-week ban, forced waiting periods and a ban on a method of abortion, as well as making telemedicine abortions illegal in the state.
Roe already stands meaningless for many Nebraskans, either because they do not live in Sarpy, Douglas, or Lancaster counties — the only three counties where abortion services are available in Nebraska — or because the state bans private insurance companies and the Hyde Amendment prohibits any federal government payer from covering abortion services in Nebraska, thus forcing every Nebraskan to pay 100% out of pocket.
But I see reasons for hope. We have steadily seen a shift in Nebraska as more candidates who are supportive of reproductive health and freedom are winning seats in the state legislature. Others have come close to unseating anti-abortion lawmakers who represent extremely conservative areas.
And more politicians are vocally opposing restrictions on reproductive rights and health care. Policymakers like Sens. Megan Hunt, Patty Pansing Brooks, Anna Wishart, Matt Hansen, Adam Morfeld and Eliot Bostar are also focusing on repealing abortion-related restrictions in order to expand access and stand for the will of the majority of Nebraskans who do support all sexual and reproductive health care. Lincoln’s local Planned Parenthood health center has elected representatives championing reproductive rights at the Unicameral.
We have a long way to go in Nebraska to advance and protect our sexual and reproductive rights. And, if Roe falls, it will be on the shoulders of state lawmakers, all of whom lack any relevant medical expertise, to decide people’s futures. It is more important now than ever before to hold our elected officials accountable and stop all attacks on safe, legal abortion.
Cathy Rauch is a lifelong Lincoln resident, wife, mother and retired public school educator.