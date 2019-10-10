The week of Oct. 6-12 is Public Power Week, our annual chance to highlight public power and what it means. While public power is honored nationwide this week, Nebraska has special cause to celebrate.
Public power utilities in Nebraska have had a long tradition of providing customers safe, reliable electric service. Ours is the only 100% public power state in the United States because Nebraskans understand the value proposition of public power — affordability, reliability, safety and community control.
As a state, Nebraska has some of the lowest electric rates in the country. As a community, the Lincoln area has counted on the affordable, reliable electricity provided by public power for more than 50 years.
While the energy industry is experiencing rapid change as it adjusts to new energy attitudes, Lincoln Electric System continues to receive honors, including recognition as a Reliable Public Power Provider through the American Public Power Association. This is good for Lincoln and the surrounding area. Our electric utility is community-owned and not-for-profit, meaning profits are returned to customers in the form of lower rates or invested back into the utility for system updates to help reliably maintain those lower rates.
Rather than paying out-of-state stockholders, the public power model also enables our electric utility to transfer profits to our local government as payments in lieu of taxes. Since 1966 LES has paid approximately $299 million in payments in lieu of taxes to Lincoln Public Schools, the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County and the city of Waverly. That is money invested directly in the present and future prosperity of our community.
Public power utilities are governed by individuals appointed by elected officials, like the LES Board and me, who are accountable to the community they serve, the community in which they live and work. That community control means Nebraskans don’t need to buy stock to have a say in their electric utility. Every customer in the LES service area is part-owner of LES.
As Nebraska’s second-largest retail electric provider, LES serves more than 140,000 customers across its 200-square-mile service territory. Those customers experienced the 11th-lowest rates among 100 cities surveyed in LES’ 2019 national rate study and continue to have the lowest rates among all 14 cities with Big Ten universities four years running. LES has been able to maintain these low rates while simultaneously keeping power 99.99% available — one of the highest reliability ratings in the U.S.
As a not-for-profit company operated to reflect the values of its customers, LES strives to make decisions that align with those values while positioning the utility for future success, using innovation to meet customer needs and balance high standards of reliability and cost-effectiveness with sustainability. Its mix of power resources provides the utility flexibility, adaptability and stability in an ever-changing energy landscape experiencing evolving regulations and shifting economic forces.
The key to balancing sustainability and reliability in today’s market is a diverse generation mix. LES’s nameplate resource portfolio focuses on the one-third rule — 35.0% natural gas, 30.6% coal and 34.4% renewable (approximately one-third each). This helps LES ensure reliability while utilizing more sustainable renewable energy sources. LES’ renewable footprint has grown over the years and is now made up of hydro, solar, wind and landfill gas generation.
Because LES is made up of local people serving local people, employees care deeply about Lincoln and the surrounding communities. That culture saturates everything they do and each decision they make. LES employees are regular people from the community, our family-members, neighbors and friends, driven to help power a stronger Lincoln.
During Public Power Week, take a moment to reflect on what it takes to energize our world. While we celebrate part of what makes our state so special, remember LES employees' work keeps the lights on in our community. With public power, all Nebraskans can have a chance at the good life.