Local View: There's still time to do the right thing with Wilderness Crossing

When it comes to the Wilderness Crossing Development, some may wonder why a growing city of 283,000 people should consider the concerns of a small group of residents (in 2019, there were 2,083 Native people in Lincoln).

Why, many may ask, should we listen to and take into account the concerns of less than 1% of Lincoln’s population?

We non-Natives should listen, and learn, because this is an opportunity for all Lincolnites to live up to some of our most cherished American principles (if not our practices) and to avoid committing yet another wrong against Indigenous people.

Freedom of religion is a key legal and cultural value in American society, one that most Americans have enjoyed since the adoption of the Constitution and Bill of Rights in the 1780s.

Few Americans know that it was not until the passage of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act in 1978, however, that Native Americans could freely practice their religions. Shortly after this decision, a renowned Lakota spiritual leader, Leonard Crow Dog, established one of the sweat lodges on First Street in Lincoln that is now threatened by this nearby development. Many Plains Indians include sweat lodge ceremonies as a crucial part of their land-based religions.

It would be ironic, and sad, if one of Lincoln’s largest religious denominations, the Catholic Church, used its wealth and power to undermine one of our smallest religious denominations, the traditional spiritual practices of many Native Americans in our community.

Pluralism and democracy are two other bedrock American values. The United States is built on the notion that there are many different interests in society and that all should be properly represented in making decisions for the public good.

Supporters of the development, including the Journal Star, have claimed that the Catholic Diocese, city officials and developers carefully considered Native perspectives and came to a measured and reasonable decision to move forward with the project, which they claim is intended to relieve the housing shortage in Lincoln.

The Editorial Board opined that “all those involved – from the Catholic Dioceses of Lincoln, which will sell the land to developer Sam Manzitto Jr., to the City Council and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird acted openly and responsibly in creating and approving the development.”

But what the Editorial Board and supporters of the Wilderness Crossing Development miss is that this decision was not properly informed and decided by “all those involved.” Native people are affected by this proposed development and thus are involved, but they were never offered a seat at the table. Nor were their concerns with the freedom to practice their religion taken seriously.

As members of the Niskíthe prayer camp write, “We will not accept the actions of the Manzitto Brothers, the Catholic Church, the City of Lincoln Planning Commission to decide the fate of sacred ceremonial land without any engagement of the Native community who worships there.” Supporting the Niskíthe Prayer Camp is a way of promoting democracy and religious freedom.

We non-Natives have gotten it so terribly wrong over the centuries in our dealings with Native people. We have taken 99% of the American continent by forced removals, acts of genocidal violence and deceptive treaties that we then proceeded to violate. We have sanctioned policies of forcible assimilation that separated Indian children from their families and forbade Indian languages and religions. We have unearthed Indian graves and refused to return ancestors to their descendants.

The parties involved in the Wilderness Crossing development are not engaged in the same brutal policies of the past. And yet, by refusing to truly hear and acknowledge Native concerns and to involve the Native community in the planning process, they are perpetuating injustice. At a time when many Americans, and Nebraskans, are confronting the painful past and pledging to do better, let’s not commit yet another egregious abuse in the name of progress and economic growth.

There is still time to backtrack from this calamitous decision and create a process that would involve our local Indian community in a serious manner and, at the same time, live up to our treasured American ideals. Why not slow down and take time to have respectful conversations and create a truly democratic process that takes Native concerns seriously?

Margaret D. Jacobs of Lincoln is the author of "After One Hundred Winters: In Search of Reconciliation on America’s Stolen Lands."

