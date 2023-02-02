When I was in my pre-kindergarten years, probably around 4 years old, my parents would take me to help them vote. I felt it was a great privilege and fun to journey uptown to the community building in my small east-central Iowa hometown to vote.

Over the years, I never missed an election. On one occasion, I even drove home from college to help my mother go vote. These were the pre-absentee ballot extension years, so I helped her into my car (she had multiple sclerosis) and we went uptown.

The kind election helpers came outside the community building to our car, gave my mother a ballot, and she cast her vote. Then afterword we had a nice visit with our neighbors.

I am now 78 years young. I have never missed an election. I took my children to vote with me, and they are loyal American citizens and voters. But alas I am worried that I will not be able to vote given what is proposed in the Nebraska Legislature.

Getting to my polling place, an elementary school, is not easy for me. I must use a walker most of the time, and walking any kind of distance just wears me out. So absentee ballots are a great blessing. The pandemic brought on greater use of absentee ballots, and I was able to vote in those situations.

But some legislators are anxious to deny voting to seniors, to handicapped people, to college students and to poor folks. I find the restrictions proposed on voting to be un-American and darned near treasonous.

One of the proposals involves restricting absentee ballots to only those who are in the military or in a nursing home. All other voters must go to the polling precinct headquarters and use a voting machine. In addition, everyone is required to have an official picture like the ones on drivers' licenses.

I recently renewed my license. It cost around $30. On my new license is a new picture that was taken. I renewed my license in order to vote. I do not drive anymore, but I feared that voter restrictions proposed will become law, and I won’t be able to vote.

Moreover, even if by some miracle I can do an absentee ballot, I will need to get a copy of my license in order to cast my vote, and that would involve going to some business to get a copy. What a difficult hassle it will be for me and for the many others in the same predicament.

I treasure our U.S. Constitution, and one of our amendments adopted in 1964 is applicable to this problem. The 24th Amendment specially states that poll taxes are not to be charged in federal and state elections in order to vote. The state of Nebraska requiring a photo and not paying for it is implementing a poll tax. It is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

That means that the state must pay for everyone’s drivers’ licenses and their renewals. That would cost a very significant amount of money. Moreover, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1966 ruled in a case that all elections, including local elections, are covered because they are state-sanctioned.

All of the current proposals before the Legislature will violate the 24th Amendment of our federal Constitution. It looks to me that the Legislature can require a photo if the state pays for it. This financial argument is necessary if the Legislature wants to avoid lots of lawsuits by citizens not wanting their voting rights restricted.

And I’d like to keep my voting record going when I turn 80.