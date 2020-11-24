Local View: The rest of the COVID story

On Friday, Oct. 23, I attended a special Health and Human Services Committee meeting in Lincoln and returned Tuesday, Oct. 27, for an Education Committee hearing, staying the entire week to work on legislation.

I was informed on Friday, Oct. 30 by the HHS director that two of the testifiers on Oct. 23 tested positive for COVID. That same day, one of my staff texted me they were in quarantine because a close contact of theirs had tested positive.

The following Monday, Nov. 2, I tested for the virus. Three days later, I received a positive test result. I have recovered fully from minor flu-like symptoms. My HHS contact tracer agreed that with the timeline of my illness, the most likely source was from my staff on Oct. 28 or 29 after the Education hearing. On Monday, Nov. 9, the chairman of the Executive Board informed me that rumors were rampant that I had COVID and was planning to come to the Legislative Summit that week.

To correct the rumors, I sent an email to my fellow senators explaining as best I could, without involving others, the details on my contracting the virus and to say I would not be attending the conference even though my quarantine was over.

The attacks on me originated from one statement I made, “I finally got my wish and contacted (sic) COVID ... as I suspected it would happen.”