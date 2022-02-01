Local View: The power of parties

State Sen. Julie Slama’s proposal to eliminate the requirement to elect members of the Legislature in a nonpartisan manner is a tremendous first step to restoring the ordinary political systems in Nebraska.

Nearly 90 years ago, the people of this state decided that our state legislature be comprised of a single house and elected on a nonpartisan basis. In the ensuing decades, history and experience have shown what a folly that choice was. While it’s not necessarily a bad thing when both political parties act in a bipartisan manner, it’s not automatically a good thing either.

Often, when you look closely enough at the past, you’ll find plenty of times when what looks like the pure ideal of bipartisanship turns out to be pure political horse trading. The internment of citizens of Japanese descent? The U.S. Patriot Act? The second Iraq War? The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution? The ultra-complicated tax code? All the result of bipartisanship; if only there was a little less cooperation between the parties and a little more critical examination of what they were voting on.

The advocates of keeping nonpartisanship like to trot out the argument that the Founding Fathers didn’t like parties and specifically set up the U.S. Constitution to avoid partisan bickering. Yet the thing they leave out is that the Founding Fathers discovered that you can’t coordinate action, that you can’t actually get things done in the government without parties.

When you have elected members acting as independent agents with nothing getting done, everyone starts looking after themselves and their ambitions, jumping from office to office like many former and current members of Nebraska’s Legislature in this election cycle.

Ideology is how you bind people in a common cause if you want to actually coordinate agendas across the government. But without the organization that partisanship brings, the Legislature has been rudderless and subjected to personal differences and drama among the members. Similar to what the Founding Fathers discovered, in Nebraska, there is no coherent agenda other than each member’s own self-interest and nothing forcing common principles and standards to hold the members to.

But in our Legislature, there are no party caucuses, no majority or minority leaders, no whips to ensure members of the same political party stick with the common agenda, none of the ordinary operations of legislative bodies. It allows important committees to be stacked with and controlled by members of the minority party, which completely goes against the fundamental concept of the democracy that the majority rules.

But I guess it’s OK to be undemocratic if it’s in the name of nonpartisanship.

With each state senator being so-called “independent contractors,” it leaves the public at a loss who to blame when legislation they care about fails to become law, or legislation they despise does. Without the ability of the majority of members to decide the agenda, every bill comes before the body, even if it’s dead on arrival without a filibuster. That is terribly inefficient and wastes valuable time and provides no checks or balances on what the body produces other than the governor.

Put simply, there is no accountability in our nonpartisan Legislature.

Being elected on a ballot that has no party labels affixed next to the names of the candidates may work well for municipal elections, but not for a statewide legislative body. There is a surprising number of shenanigans and trickery used by candidates in attempts to portray themselves as conservatives to voters, when in reality, they aren’t. They are simply not honest with their constituents in order to gain power for themselves.

It would be ideal for voters to research the candidates and their issues, but that isn’t practical. Like it or not, the average Nebraskan doesn’t have the time to thoroughly analyze and dissect a candidate’s positions. They have work to perform, children to raise, their own lives to lead. This is the benefit of electing state senators in a partisan manner: even if you knew nothing about the candidate or what positions they hold, labeling which party they belong to at least gives some indication of what types of policies they would support or oppose.

Without clear differences like that, elections devolve into mere popularity contests, a matter to see who is able to raise and spend the most money.

Is that really something that anybody thinks is a good idea?

Chris Chappelear of Omaha is the president of Long Pine Creek, LLC.

