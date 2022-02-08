Local View: The power of Nebraska power

We made the mistake of driving from rural Nebraska to Austin, Texas on Feb. 12, 2021, for a week’s vacation.

Upon arrival, our accommodations on Lake Travis had no heat or hot water. All roads to the resort community closed for the whole week; we were trapped.

We kept careful tabs on the disaster response in both states.

• Texas: 15 unplanned and unpredictable outages, 30 to 300 minutes each. Nebraska: 2 outages, 30 minutes each implemented via planned rolling, controlled outage system with hourly customer updates.

• Texas: one day on boil water order, two days no water. Nebraska: water unaffected.

• Texas crisis customer care: officials pointing fingers, sending exorbitantly high bills. Nebraska: utility issued positive messages thanking customers for conserving, enduring and helping each other out.

"Here in Texas we're not used to this much cold for this long, so we weren't ready for it."

That excuse only goes so far. Texas power companies were well aware of the stability of their grid and the eventuality of weather-related disaster. They could have hardened their assets, but they chose not to. They could have provided for dependable fail/over-capacity, but they chose not to. Their only plan for catastrophe was to hope it didn't happen.

Nebraska had heat, power, hot water and passable roads all week even as temperatures plummeted to as low as -31 degrees. Temperatures in Texas consistently ran approximately 30 degrees warmer than in Nebraska, where it was at least 20 degrees below normal, the lowest it's been in 40 years.

Nebraska's power companies were able to handle a prolonged substantial increase in demand even with far more severe weather than Texas had. Why?

ERCOT eventually admitted that they actually lacked sufficient renewable capacity to make up for the loss of power from failure of their fossil-fuel-based generation.

Texas’ problems were due to over-reliance on antiquated fossil-fuel infrastructure in a grid — and a mindset — that has not been upgraded in a decade.

Our home utility, Omaha Public Power District, gets more than 38% of its power from green energy. They are steadily bringing our state to energy independence by building in more reliance on renewables. These utility and customer-level renewable generating capacities helped offset the crisis demand.

Our Nebraska friends reported that data from their home rooftop solar systems during the week showed their electric meters were spinning backward -- putting energy into the grid in the middle of a record cold snap. Homes like ours with renewable systems in Nebraska were effectively operating not as consumers but as suppliers of distributed generation for the utility just when the grid needed it most.

Moreover, safe reliable renewable energy sources require no continuing purchase of fuel, keeping costs low for generations to come.

Nebraska and Texas power companies also differ in ownership models. All Nebraska power companies are publicly owned. They are not-for-profit government entities. We elect the people who run them; they are accountable to the customers.

Regulation makes grid maintenance and upgrades required, not optional, and public power means accountability is to customers, not shareholders. More reliance on renewables such as solar and adequately hardened wind, not less, would have saved Texas’s goose, not cooked it.

“Texas was blindsided by an unforeseen weather event.” Translation: “We didn’t bother to plan.”

Texas’s power failures were not only regrettable; they were entirely avoidable. Nebraska doesn’t have a lock on how to plan for bad weather or abnormally high energy demands. We don’t know anything Texas doesn’t know about proper management of a power grid so that it doesn’t fail millions of people, kicking off a domino effect that sabotages other basic life-sustaining services such as water or road systems. Both states know how to do these things, but only one was willing to do them.

Nancy Meyer lives in Cedar Bluffs.

