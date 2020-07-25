Local View: The politics of caring
View Comments

Local View: The politics of caring

{{featured_button_text}}

My parents survived the Holocaust. My father was there during Kristallnacht, when Jewish places of worship, shops and homes were vandalized by Nazis.  Although they worked hard to help us not be afraid, my parents reflected the intense fear and disillusionment they felt during that period.

Being somewhat super-sensitive, I was aghast when South Street Temple was attacked by an individual who painted anti-Semitic epithets on the old doors of the Temple and a swastika on its front steps.

My heart and my pride in my community soared at the response from the people of Lincoln. People of all faiths attended the Friday night service following the desecration. Our Temple was surrounded by Christians putting themselves in line to protect the right to worship. A GoFundMe account was established to raise $5,000 to repair the damage. People from all walks of life contributed over $23,000.

Recently, my pride was bolstered again when Nebraskans marched against racial injustice. These acts show a strong sense of caring by people willing to speak and act for the good of others.

An out-of-state acquaintance sent me a copy of "Mein Kampf," Adolf Hitler’s neurotic outpouring of hate. He asked me to donate it to a Holocaust Museum.  The copy was signed by Hitler and presented to his adjutant. It was the epitome of hatred.

Did Hitler’s DNA still reside within the fibers of the cover?  Was I in touch with the person who forged the death of most of my relatives and most of the siblings of my parents? Did this book harbor the evil that put my mother in a concentration camp during her teen years or that caused my father to give up years of his life fighting as a partisan in the woods and fields of Europe?

Before I shipped it, I thought about burning it to obliterate its essential evil. I didn’t. That was how Hitler and his ilk would have dealt with books, especially those countering their views with intelligent voices from the past and reasonable voices from the present.

Germany was commandeered by an evil leader who thought only of himself and his legacy. His ego was fed by the death of millions. He brought his country to economic and social collapse to feed his vanity and the evil that defined his being.

The caring people who made up the majority of Germans were blinded by propaganda, a desperately poor economy, and a belief that an easy solution was at hand. They quietly watched, in fear, as their country surrendered to the worst instincts of human beings.

The message is profound. No matter our politics, especially as a caring people, we need to take a hard look at our leadership. In our democracy, they work for us. Are they serving us, or are they serving their own egos and the desires of their limited minions?

My profound hope is that we will exercise our votes to elect people who will strengthen the sensitivity, the caring, the fairness and the reason that are at the heart of our American democracy and our being. 

Arthur Zygielbaum

Arthur Zygielbaum

Arthur I. Zygielbaum is on the board of directors for Nebraska Appleseed and is an emeritus associate research professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's School of Natural Resources. He lives in Lincoln. This column represents his personal views.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course
Columnists

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course

It can be hard to remember here in the grasp of the coronavirus pandemic, and amid President Donald Trump's persistent displays of arrogant incompetence, that this whole Trump Era is at heart one massive grift. The most recent entry: a report that Trump financial backer and current ambassador to Great Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, made inquiries at Trump's request into whether the British ...

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk
Columnists

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk

We have been asking the wrong question as we consider dipping our toes into new activities during the coronavirus pandemic: Is it safe? We are looking for a yes or no - a binary answer that harks back to our pre-pandemic lives. Instead, we should evaluate our encounters objectively based on some simple factors that place exposure on a risk spectrum. If we do, we will consolidate our successes ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News