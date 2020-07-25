Local View: The politics of caring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My parents survived the Holocaust. My father was there during Kristallnacht, when Jewish places of worship, shops and homes were vandalized by Nazis. Although they worked hard to help us not be afraid, my parents reflected the intense fear and disillusionment they felt during that period.

Being somewhat super-sensitive, I was aghast when South Street Temple was attacked by an individual who painted anti-Semitic epithets on the old doors of the Temple and a swastika on its front steps.

My heart and my pride in my community soared at the response from the people of Lincoln. People of all faiths attended the Friday night service following the desecration. Our Temple was surrounded by Christians putting themselves in line to protect the right to worship. A GoFundMe account was established to raise $5,000 to repair the damage. People from all walks of life contributed over $23,000.

Recently, my pride was bolstered again when Nebraskans marched against racial injustice. These acts show a strong sense of caring by people willing to speak and act for the good of others.

An out-of-state acquaintance sent me a copy of "Mein Kampf," Adolf Hitler’s neurotic outpouring of hate. He asked me to donate it to a Holocaust Museum. The copy was signed by Hitler and presented to his adjutant. It was the epitome of hatred.