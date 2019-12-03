Local View: The high cost of homelessness

One of the issues our task force discussed was the fact that the term “affordable” does not mean the same thing to everyone. New housing units in our community deemed “affordable housing” are simply not for those we serve at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. As advocates serving people experiencing or at risk for homelessness, we see a need for essential housing that provides shelter and safety at a truly affordable cost.

In 2017 Lincoln’s Department of Urban Development reported that units rented to households at or below 30% AMI decreased by 632 housing units (5%) from 2010 to 2017. Furthermore, 94% of those households were paying more than 30% of their income. This is not sustainable for the working poor and those recovering from homelessness.

Our community cannot afford the tide to turn on the positive strides being made at reducing homelessness. The human, emotional and even financial costs of homelessness are simply too high.

Through our task force efforts, we found that the average annual cost of one person in Lincoln experiencing homelessness is approximately $35,416 from the use of emergency services. Compare that to the $16,000 per person annual cost to provide housing with supportive services. The numbers speak volumes and highlight the importance of investing in viable housing options to prevent further homelessness.