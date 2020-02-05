Local View: The heart of being conservative

If you listen to pundits and some politicians today, it’s easy to believe that every issue is black and white, with Republicans and Democrats always opposing each other.
If you don’t look closely, you might think every Republican supports Trump, every Democrat is pro-choice, all liberals want to raise taxes and all conservatives put profit over the health of our shared environment.
Real life is never that straightforward. Everyone has their own nuanced opinions. Oversimplifying positions and dismissing the views of the other side of the political aisle only serve to fuel the partisan gridlock currently paralyzing both our great nation and our great state.
If we are to tackle our toughest problems, we need room for compromise and cooperation.
It is with these principles in mind that we have been thinking about conservation. Environmental stewardship is a prime example of an issue where the perceptions and punditry differ from reality, and where there is tremendous potential for bipartisan cooperation.
Liberals have gained the reputation in recent years of being greener than conservatives. Nationally, Democrats have championed many measures around climate change, emissions reductions, expanding national parks, restricting offshore drilling and supporting greater vehicle fuel efficiency. After all, one of the most prominent U.S. environmentalists is Al Gore, the former vice president and the Democratic presidential nominee in 2000.
It is true that many of the environmental initiatives introduced by Democrats have been opposed by the Republican Party. Nonetheless, it is not true that conservatives are anti-environment. There is a robust history of conservation within the Republican Party, with major environmental initiatives pushed by Teddy Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, John McCain, Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, among others.
More locally, examples of conservative-backed initiatives abound, from Lincoln’s bipartisan Property Assessed Clean Energy financing to the bipartisan Lincoln cardboard recycling program, and from Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s Renewing America’s Wildlife Act to Sen. Deb Fischer’s sponsorship of the Better Energy Storage Act.
After all, conserving is the heart of what it means to be conservative. Protecting our way of life and giving our children a better world than we ourselves received are core values of conservativism. Conservatives want stability, predictability and continuity, all of which suffer by ignoring conservation issues.
We are at a pivotal moment when thinking about sustainability. There are many challenges coming our way, from the changes we are living in our climate to the now-inevitable decline of coal and the rise of renewables to the spread of electric vehicles and more pressing water security issues.
These challenges can be barriers for us, but only if we let them. Approached thoughtfully, they also present tremendous economic opportunities, especially here in Lincoln and Nebraska.
As we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we hope to convey that conservatives can be -- and have been -- conservation champions. It is counterproductive for liberals to dismiss Republicans when talking about sustainability, just as it is counterproductive for conservatives to assume Democrats can’t understand protecting our economy as well as the environment. We can all gain more looking beyond these narrow views and working together.
Conservation is an opportunity for collaboration. Conservation is a bridge issue, where Republicans and Democrats have shared values and can work together. Most environmental initiatives can have wide, bipartisan support.
Our nation needs less partisanship and more cooperation. We are facing major challenges in environmental stewardship. If we are to meet these challenges and prosper as a result, we need conservatives and liberals working together towards solutions.
Lucas Sabalka is a member of the Lincoln Citizens' Climate Lobby and serves on the administrative board for Lincoln Electrical System. Roy Christensen is an at-large member of the City Council.