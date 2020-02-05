Local View: The heart of being conservative

If you listen to pundits and some politicians today, it’s easy to believe that every issue is black and white, with Republicans and Democrats always opposing each other.

If you don’t look closely, you might think every Republican supports Trump, every Democrat is pro-choice, all liberals want to raise taxes and all conservatives put profit over the health of our shared environment.

Real life is never that straightforward. Everyone has their own nuanced opinions. Oversimplifying positions and dismissing the views of the other side of the political aisle only serve to fuel the partisan gridlock currently paralyzing both our great nation and our great state.

If we are to tackle our toughest problems, we need room for compromise and cooperation.

It is with these principles in mind that we have been thinking about conservation. Environmental stewardship is a prime example of an issue where the perceptions and punditry differ from reality, and where there is tremendous potential for bipartisan cooperation.