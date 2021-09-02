Local View: The future of U.S. labor

“Labor is prior to and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital and deserves much higher consideration.”

As we honor the contributions of American wage earners on Labor Day on Monday, these words from President Abraham Lincoln in his first message to Congress in December 1861 still ring true today after a tumultuous 18 months for our nation suffering through a deadly pandemic.

The resiliency of the American wage earner has allowed for the economy to recover from the brink of disaster, the likes of which we have not experienced since the Great Depression.

Throughout this nation’s history, amid decades of policy choices by our elected officials that accelerated income inequality for wage earners in their pursuit of the American dream, the one institution that has fought for the American wage earner, through good times and bad times, has been organized labor.

Organized labor’s efforts are again being recognized by the American people as playing an important role in improving the quality of life for wage earners both in the workplace and in the community.

Since 1936, the Gallup Organization has asked if Americans approve or disapprove of labor unions.