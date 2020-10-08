Local View: The future of power

The announcement this summer by Nebraska Public Power District and Monolith that hydrogen power is no longer a viable option for Sheldon Station should be an opportunity, not for second-guessing, but for a real dialogue with NPPD about Nebraska’s energy future and the retirement of coal-fired power at Sheldon Station.
In July, NPPD and Monolith Materials, a manufacturer of carbon black, an industrial material used in a variety of manufacturing processes, jointly announced that they will abandon their plan to convert one coal-fired boiler at NPPD’s Sheldon Station near Hallam to burn hydrogen, a co-product from Monolith’s production of carbon black.
In 2018 NPPD contracted with Monolith Materials to buy all of the hydrogen co-product at the Monolith plant, which is still under construction near Sheldon Station.
The plan was for NPPD to convert a 120-megawatt boiler to burn hydrogen instead of coal. In their joint statement in July, however, NPPD and Monolith announced that “... there are alternative uses for the hydrogen that will yield greater economic benefits for the State of Nebraska, the southeast region of the state and for Monolith. NPPD understands and supports the practical business decision made by Monolith.”
What NPPD’s and Monolith’s joint announcement does not specify is how they will meet the commitment to source all of Monolith’s electricity from carbon-free sources that was heralded when the venture was announced. Monolith’s plant is not scheduled to begin operations until 2024, but according to NPPD, clean energy sources to power the Monolith plant have not yet been determined.
As for Sheldon Station, NPPD’s current stated plan is to continue burning coal at both boilers at the facility. Sierra Club has urged NPPD, on multiple occasions, to retire the coal-fired boilers at Sheldon Station. The two boilers were built and started burning coal in 1961 and 1968.
We have maintained for years that in order to reduce NPPD’s carbon output and help address the climate crisis, NPPD should retire Sheldon Station as soon as possible. NPPD has excess generation capacity -- meaning the utility generates more electricity than its customers need.
In fact, NPPD had 244 MW of excess generation capacity in June 2020, roughly the equivalent of the capacity of both coal-fired boilers at Sheldon Station, lending support to the idea that Sheldon Station’s two coal-fired boilers could be retired without compromising reliability for customers.
When NPPD announced a joint venture with Monolith, they talked excitedly about the potential for innovation to reduce carbon emissions. That point of view was, and frankly still is, worthy of encouragement and support. The joint venture was also, however, an effort in large part to repurpose Sheldon Station instead of retiring one or both units.
The age of the coal-fired boilers at Sheldon Station, NPPD’s excess power generation capacity, and the ongoing climate crisis all combine to loudly call for a renewed conversation about the future of Sheldon Station, and for NPPD to return to grappling with the establishment of retirement dates for the two coal-fired boilers there.
John Crabtree lives in Fremont. He is a representative of the Beyond Coal Campaign for the Sierra Club.
