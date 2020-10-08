Local View: The future of power

As for Sheldon Station, NPPD’s current stated plan is to continue burning coal at both boilers at the facility. Sierra Club has urged NPPD, on multiple occasions, to retire the coal-fired boilers at Sheldon Station. The two boilers were built and started burning coal in 1961 and 1968.

We have maintained for years that in order to reduce NPPD’s carbon output and help address the climate crisis, NPPD should retire Sheldon Station as soon as possible. NPPD has excess generation capacity -- meaning the utility generates more electricity than its customers need.

In fact, NPPD had 244 MW of excess generation capacity in June 2020, roughly the equivalent of the capacity of both coal-fired boilers at Sheldon Station, lending support to the idea that Sheldon Station’s two coal-fired boilers could be retired without compromising reliability for customers.

When NPPD announced a joint venture with Monolith, they talked excitedly about the potential for innovation to reduce carbon emissions. That point of view was, and frankly still is, worthy of encouragement and support. The joint venture was also, however, an effort in large part to repurpose Sheldon Station instead of retiring one or both units.

The age of the coal-fired boilers at Sheldon Station, NPPD’s excess power generation capacity, and the ongoing climate crisis all combine to loudly call for a renewed conversation about the future of Sheldon Station, and for NPPD to return to grappling with the establishment of retirement dates for the two coal-fired boilers there.

John Crabtree lives in Fremont. He is a representative of the Beyond Coal Campaign for the Sierra Club.

