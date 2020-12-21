Local View: The cost of discrimination

Illegal discrimination has a negative impact on those being discriminated against, as well as those who are engaging in discriminatory behavior in matters involving employment, housing or businesses open to the public.
Discrimination leaves the individual to feel less than human, irrelevant, isolated and disregarded. In public accommodations, discrimination makes no sense as it relates to a business model. Every business is in business to make money, so to discriminate against individuals, eject them from the premises or deny them the same privileges that are extended to others outside of whatever protected class, not only stunts progress, it’s bad for business.
Illegal discrimination in employment can be increasingly detrimental to us as a community. Not hiring, not promoting, firing or any other adverse employment action because of someone’s protected class does little to help the organization, likely hinders its mission and contributes to unemployment within the community.
Taking an adverse employment action against someone leads that individual to feel unwanted and unappreciated. Discriminatory reasons for not hiring or firing someone can send that individual down a path towards something as extreme as homelessness.
Without available employment opportunities, community members will not be able to meet their basic needs, such as paying rent. The inability to pay rent will lead to evictions, and evictions can lead to homelessness.
Discrimination in housing can have some of the harshest impacts on an individual, a family and on the local community.
If someone is discriminated against at work and is fired, that person can go and attempt to find another job. Many times, unless that individual lists the former employer on the next application, the employer can almost disappear out of the picture.
That said, if someone is evicted from their home for an illegal discriminatory reason, that individual is put into a nationwide database of evictions, always and forever (with a few exceptions). This means that the next place they attempt to rent from can search that database in the background check, see the individual has an eviction on their record and then deny them housing.
Illegal discrimination in public accommodations, employment and housing have been researched and written about for more than a century. Almost all the research shares an overriding message: do not discriminate.
It’s plain and simple. We are better as a community when we are inclusive and diverse. If someone is causing a disturbance at the store, it is acceptable to ask that person to leave. If an employee is stealing from work, yes, that person can be terminated. And if someone is throwing loud house parties until 3 a.m., disrupting neighbors, sure you can look into eviction.
All these reasons would more than likely be considered legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for taking an adverse action. Outside of situations such as these, do not discriminate. It’s flat out illegal and bad for business, but is also bad for humanity.
Rob Rowan is the senior civil rights investigator with the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights
