Local View: Teachers face challenges, need support

While watching the Olympics, an announcer compared the Olympic athletes’ energy to compete in their events to a box of matches. The announcer said each athlete has to determine when to strike and when to burn their matches to maintain their stamina. If they strike their matches too soon, or use up all the matches in their box, that athlete will burn out.

Our teachers in Lincoln Public School parallel this Olympic match box analogy. Our teachers are experiencing severe burnout. According to the National Education Association, 55% of our teachers and support staff are considering leaving the profession.

The National Foundation for Educational Research states one in five teachers feels tense about his or her job all or most of the time, compared with one in eight workers in similar professions. Research, from CNN, has found that teachers make more minute-by-minute decisions than brain surgeons.

Teacher fatigue/burnout includes not enough time to adequately plan quality education for their own students and classroom because they are covering other classrooms for staff who are sick, have COVID-19 or are in quarantine. Teachers are also being asked to cover paraeducator positions. Teachers work overtime to meet their own classroom needs and are forced, with little prep time, to teach another class/subject area they are not proficient in.

The pandemic has intensified the fatigue/burnout teachers experience. Teachers fear contracting COVID-19 or being placed in quarantine. Most non-educators don’t understand that even though a teacher is home sick, they are still required to write and provide lesson plans, activities and materials for a substitute teacher.

Teachers don’t get a free day off. Also, teachers are expected to enforce pandemic protocols, which pose additional challenges. For students who are at home sick, have COVID-19, or are traveling, teachers are required to collect and send homework to keep students up to date and aligned with curriculum standards.

Student behavior/discipline issues continue to increase teacher fatigue/burnout. Teachers need support and guidelines that are followed through by the administration from each building to the district office. Teachers need support on behavior/discipline issues from parents/guardians and the community.

Teacher pay is low. For teachers who are seeking a master's or doctorate degree, add hefty student loan payments. Teachers are not paid for holidays and vacation days, including summers, when classes are not in session. Many teachers work overtime daily, weekends and during holiday/vacation days because every one of their students deserves a caring, qualified, committed educator in their classroom. The non-paid overtime contributes to teacher fatigue/burnout.

The threat of school shootings adds anxiety to teachers’ fatigue/burnout. Picture teachers huddled with 30-plus students in an assigned lockdown space, lights off, trying to keep students quiet and still. A survey of 1,000 teachers conducted by the National Education Association found 60% surveyed worried that a mass shooting could happen at their school.

While waiting for police response, teachers are taking account of alternate ways to leave the classroom, checking windows and assessing vulnerabilities within their classroom. The Security Entrance Monitors stress and hesitate to buzz strangers through the front door.

Teachers who volunteer in curriculum, objective writing and development of state standards offer another example of what leads to teacher fatigue/burnout. This development process is done after the school day is over, and/or, during the holiday and vacation days. Meeting state standards, testing standards and navigating legislative requirements are a challenge.

The perceived value of the teaching profession by society is critical in attracting, recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers. Solutions to teacher shortages require action on the local and state level. Higher pay, better working conditions, more respect from students, parents/guardians, administrators and the community would be a positive start.

How many matches do teachers have left in their matchbook? Every minute, teachers must determine when to strike their matches and when to burn their matches, to maintain their flame and stamina. If they strike their matches too soon, or burn all the matches in their box, fatigue/burnout will be the result. Many teachers’ matchboxes are approaching empty.

The Lincoln Education Association-Retired board members encourage any kindness and encouragement you can provide our teachers. An outpouring of care and support would mean the world coming from students, parents/guardians, administration and community and would give our teachers a much-needed boost. Teachers need to keep their matches lit and not burn out.

Paula Buckner lives in Lincoln and is publicity chair with the Lincoln Education Association Retired organization.

