Local View: Teach to unleash potential

Our youth are our future. The opportunities our school system provides must treat all of our youth as scholars. As a person who dropped out of school, I did, and still may, lack direction, yet I did not then and do not now lack intelligence.

Our youth are often identified as they come into the educational system. We must ask if a student is being directed based on his or her potential or circumstances?

Their direction may be guided based on a number of economic, social and environmental variables rather than their true potential. Some examples of the variables may be their district location, their race or the reputation of a sibling who entered the school system previously.

The rationale for the direction of their path may be conscious or subconscious and may be conducted overtly or covertly on the part of the school system. Students may be targeted or profiled towards a specific path, one that may not serve the student’s full potential.

The police in schools or the presence of a school resource officer is to provide a positive interaction with law enforcement and keep an eye on targeted students, or so I have been told by former officers.