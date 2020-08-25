Local View: Teach to unleash potential

Our youth are our future. The opportunities our school system provides must treat all of our youth as scholars. As a person who dropped out of school, I did, and still may, lack direction, yet I did not then and do not now lack intelligence.
Our youth are often identified as they come into the educational system. We must ask if a student is being directed based on his or her potential or circumstances?
Their direction may be guided based on a number of economic, social and environmental variables rather than their true potential. Some examples of the variables may be their district location, their race or the reputation of a sibling who entered the school system previously.
The rationale for the direction of their path may be conscious or subconscious and may be conducted overtly or covertly on the part of the school system. Students may be targeted or profiled towards a specific path, one that may not serve the student’s full potential.
The police in schools or the presence of a school resource officer is to provide a positive interaction with law enforcement and keep an eye on targeted students, or so I have been told by former officers.
When students are specifically profiled, the outcome is very precarious, especially for students who know when they are being targeted, watched and profiled. How can our students focus on their studies and be successful in the school setting with this active profiling?
The money spent on SROs is better spent on social workers, mental health professionals, guided group studies, one on one mentors and drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.
Mentors and guided study may give the student the structure they may not get at home. The Lighthouse in Lincoln is an example of an after-school program providing that important and necessary structure to succeed.
The developmental years are full of neurological, motor and hormonal changes along with the psychological challenges of fitting in, parental strife and emotional security.
Now think of the students who aren’t sure of their next meal, if they will go home to abuse of any kind or if they have the structure in their home to promote learning. These are the real-life circumstances many of our students face outside of our school system and where our schools can make meaningful improvement.
Our construct for the allocation of funding resources within public education does not provide equal opportunities for all. As peer-reviewed studies have shown, the funding rubric used, which is based on property tax assessment, disenfranchises those who are in low-income districts. Alternatively, when all of the property taxes go into the same pot and are distributed equally, there is a higher potential for a more equal education and system for all of our students.
Equally as important, when we have a union for teachers and paraprofessionals and a separate union for administrators, there is a huge disparity in salaries and a top-heavy administration. Separating the two unions does not incentivize the administrators' union looking after their front-line teachers.
About 63% or our local tax dollars go to our schools, and about 14% go to city government. Then ask yourself if you think there is enough accountability and oversight given how much of our money each entity receives.
How can we take action together? Show up to the school and county board meetings? Encourage county board meetings to take place when working people can attend. We can all research and vote for the candidates of our choice. We must have the deep conversations with our Legislature to change the funding structure for public education. Equal education is a service and a right not a privilege. Contact the school board and administrators.
Rosina Paolini is a community advocate and lives in Lincoln.
