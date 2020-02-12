Local View: Tax relief is top priority

From my viewpoint, the two biggest issues facing the Legislature this year are property tax relief and a new economic development incentive program. Both are important, but in terms of economic development in rural Nebraska, property tax relief takes priority.

Farm income in Nebraska was $4 billion in 2017, down from the peak level of $7.5 billion in 2013. This decrease has had a major effect on our rural economy. In McCook, we had just over $142 million in net taxable non-motor vehicle sales in 2018. This is down from more than $164 million in 2014. This has affected employment, salaries and services throughout our region in southwest Nebraska.

Even though income and sales have gone down, property values have gone up dramatically. In 2019, Red Willow County’s property valuation was $1.267 billion. A decade ago, it was $672 million.

Funding for state and local government in Nebraska is based on a three-legged stool. When it works well, income tax, sales tax, and property tax each cover about a third of local and state government spending. The increase in property values the last decade has distorted this. In 2016, we relied on property tax to cover 37.5% of local and state government, with sales tax covering 29.3%, and income tax covering 26.3%.