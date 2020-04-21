Local View: Tax reform crucial right now

Under current law, if nothing changes, LPS’s share of state aid to schools will be reduced by $20 million dollars for the 2020-21 school year. The decrease in state aid is a result of increased property valuations within the district’s boundaries which increases LPS’s local effort rate within the existing school aid formula.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Office, LPS will face a revenue shortfall of more than $400,000 in 2020-21 under that existing law. If LB1106 was adopted, transition aid would provide LPS with more revenue than under current law, eliminating the shortfall for the coming school year.

LB1106 is definitely a better deal for LPS and for its taxpayers. The Fiscal Office projects LPS property tax collections will increase 16.29% over the next three years under current law. But under LB1106, LPS property tax collections would increase by just 1.72% over three years.

The amount of revenue generated for LPS under current law versus LB1106 is only marginally different. And under both current law and LB1106, LPS has the flexibility to increase their maximum levy by a majority vote of their constituents if they believe that is best for Lincoln.

There are 20 senators filibustering property tax relief. They are hiding behind a filibuster because they do not want to vote against property tax relief. Nebraskans deserve to know where their state senator stands on this issue. When the Legislature returns to Lincoln we need to debate property tax relief, and we sorely need a vote to advance and pass LB1106.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan represents District 39, western Douglas County, in the Nebraska Legislature.