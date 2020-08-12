Local View: Tax compromise less than bargained for

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no doubt many Nebraskans are struggling amid rising COVID-19 case counts and unprecedented economic uncertainty. Nebraska legislators have an opportunity this legislative session to make the right decisions to protect Nebraska children and families.

When the pandemic forced the session into emergency adjournment, state lawmakers had time to press the reset button and reprioritize the legislative agenda to address the immediate needs of Nebraska families suffering in a time of health and economic crisis.

Unfortunately, senators returned committed to reducing state revenues by pursuing generous tax incentives for big corporations and a property tax plan with no guarantee to fully fund schools, one that binds future legislative bodies while great uncertainties exist for what lies ahead.

According to OpenSky Policy Institute, had the new property tax reform been passed in 2000, the state would have seen a 16% smaller General Fund budget in 2021, $788 million fewer than was actualized.

Passing LB 1107 into law would add further shortfalls to the state budget in the following biennium by $400 million dollars.