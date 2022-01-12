Local View: Taking away decisions

Many Nebraskans don’t know about these barriers until they or someone they love is dealing with a bill in the thousands of dollars or trying to desperately figure out childcare and work arrangements so that they can drive hours to get the care they need. Thanks to Sen. Megan Hunt, lawmakers will consider legislation that could remove those barriers as they simultaneously consider taking away Nebraskans’ freedom to make their own medical decisions by effectively banning abortion care altogether.

No one who needs abortion care should be forced to delay care, travel to another state or carry a pregnancy against their will. That would be the universal reality for Nebraskans if LB781 passes. It’s also already a reality for Nebraskans who cannot overcome the political barriers that anti-choice politicians have constructed year over year. These barriers fall hardest on those who are working to make ends meet, including young Nebraskans, Nebraskans of color and Nebraskans in rural communities.

The end goal of these restrictions has always been clear. Politicians want to force their personal beliefs about abortion onto everyone else, taking away Nebraskans’ freedom to make the best decision for their lives and their families, stepping between medical providers and patients to tell them the government knows best.