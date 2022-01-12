Local View: Taking away decisions

The decision about whether and when to become a parent is a deeply personal and private choice — and it’s a decision that belongs to Nebraskans, not the government. Most Nebraskans agree with that simple fact. Nevertheless, here we are.
Just a few days into this session, some state senators have proposed banning abortion before many Nebraskans even know they are pregnant. A new bill, LB781, would bring one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans to Nebraska. Just like Texas’ extreme ban, LB781 would outlaw abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy but effectively act as a ban on all abortions since many people wouldn’t even know they’re pregnant by that point, just two weeks after a missed period.
Picture an alarm, a siren or flashing lights. Now imagine 10,000 going off at once. That’s the level of threat this poses to Nebraskans’ health, freedom and lives.
Currently, abortion is safe and legal in Nebraska, and it must stay that way. Abortion is an extremely safe medical procedure and a fundamental right. And yet it has been extremely restricted and continuously debated by our elected officials.
Nebraska already has significant barriers restricting access to care, including a ban on telehealth medication abortion that requires patients to take pills in the presence of a physician -- despite the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to permanently allow medication abortion by mail -- and a restriction that requires Nebraskans with private insurance to purchase additional optional coverage to get any coverage for abortion care.
Many Nebraskans don’t know about these barriers until they or someone they love is dealing with a bill in the thousands of dollars or trying to desperately figure out childcare and work arrangements so that they can drive hours to get the care they need. Thanks to Sen. Megan Hunt, lawmakers will consider legislation that could remove those barriers as they simultaneously consider taking away Nebraskans’ freedom to make their own medical decisions by effectively banning abortion care altogether.
No one who needs abortion care should be forced to delay care, travel to another state or carry a pregnancy against their will. That would be the universal reality for Nebraskans if LB781 passes. It’s also already a reality for Nebraskans who cannot overcome the political barriers that anti-choice politicians have constructed year over year. These barriers fall hardest on those who are working to make ends meet, including young Nebraskans, Nebraskans of color and Nebraskans in rural communities.
The end goal of these restrictions has always been clear. Politicians want to force their personal beliefs about abortion onto everyone else, taking away Nebraskans’ freedom to make the best decision for their lives and their families, stepping between medical providers and patients to tell them the government knows best.
Reproductive justice has many components, but the fundamental principle at its core is that people should be able to make their own decisions about whether and when to become a parent, free from political, social and legislative interference. We have said time and again that Nebraska would become the next battleground in the fight to protect abortion access, and now that fight is here.
We cannot walk in someone else’s shoes. No one can know someone else’s personal circumstances. Politicians need to stop shaming and judging Nebraskans who need abortion care. Once a Nebraskan has made that decision, they deserve support not barriers or stigma.
The bottom line is that a patient’s health, not a politician’s belief, should drive important medical decisions. We and thousands of Nebraskans are dedicated to protecting abortion access and advancing reproductive justice. We are ready for this fight, and it is far from over.
Scout Richters lives in Lincoln and is legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.