Local View: Survey a first step in planning for prosperity

It has been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it.

This is a philosophy we are embracing at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce as we initiate a strategic planning process that will guide the chamber’s programs and align stakeholders with community goals that will drive economic prosperity in Lincoln for decades to come.

It is a process that the chamber is encouraging everyone to engage in from the start by taking 10 minutes to participate in the “Economic Vitality Survey” found at LCOC.com.

Years ago, a similar process was led by our business community, resulting in 20 years of unprecedented economic growth within our city. As development continues to flourish along the Antelope Valley Corridor, Innovation Campus, the Telegraph District and the West Haymarket, Lincoln is also experiencing unprecedented construction downtown – predominantly modern multifamily and mixed-use projects that will increase the number of downtown Lincoln residents.

Businesses across the city continue announcing major expansions, with Lincoln’s startup ecosystem elevating local entrepreneurship to new heights. The promise of Pinnacle Bank Arena has been fulfilled, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the community to experience an expanding list of headliner concerts, sporting events and annual group conventions, while exceeding financial stability goals and debt payment.

Much of this growth was conceived and prioritized by a group of dedicated business leaders that developed the 2015 Vision, which outlined 10 projects -- including many listed above -- as pillars to driving the prosperity of our community.

The 2015 Vision became the shared strategic plan for Lincoln, aligning the business community, elected leadership and institutions like the University of Nebraska behind commonly held objectives. It was an important turning point for Lincoln and an example of the potential we have as a community as we rise to the moment.

To help guide us through our strategic planning process, we have partnered with two leading, nationally-experienced consultants from Broad Ripple Strategies and DMOproz. Together, these teams have developed successful strategies for cities and destination marketing organizations across the country including Austin, Madison, Des Moines, Topeka and many more. They bring over 50 years of collective experience in community-driven economic development and tourism growth strategies to this process for Lincoln.

Driving economic vitality is not a concept limited to recruiting new business -- it is far broader than that. While it certainly includes efforts to recruit new employers to Lincoln, it also prioritizes local business expansion, support for entrepreneurship and resources for workforce training.

Economic vitality includes the significant impact of the tourism and hospitality industries and values the exciting things in Lincoln -- the numerous non-profit organizations who positively impact our community, as well as the cultural and entertainment amenities that make our city unique.

This approach also considers the very necessary investments we must make for our future: investments in transportation, flood control, water systems and a secondary source of water for our city.

Our Economic Vitality Strategic Plan will define a vision for our economic future, challenging both the chamber and Lincoln community to think big. And it starts with you. I encourage you to help shape Lincoln’s future by visiting LCOC.com today to take the survey.