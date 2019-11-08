* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lt. Gen. Robert Hinson is a retired U.S. Air Force general and the founding director of the National Strategic Research Institute for the University of Nebraska. He lives in Papillion.