May and warm weather are officially here, bringing the beginning of driving season and, more importantly, Renewable Fuels Month. These two go hand in hand as the warm weather brings vacations and opportunities to drive to see places you may not have before.

As a farmer, we’re always focused on what we can do next with the product we grow. Only so much corn can be fed to livestock, but the corn I grow is shipped directly to an ethanol plant.

The byproduct of ethanol can be fed to livestock in the state, using as much of the corn kernel as possible to avoid waste. Not many other crops have the ability to be so versatile in their use.

I wrote this after recently filling up my vehicle with an ethanol blended fuel, preparing for my next drive with my family. I know how important my choice at the pump is. When I pull up to fill my tank, like many people, I want to ensure I’m saving the most money with the best product.

Ethanol replaces the most expensive, toxic and cancerous materials (aromatics). It also produces less greenhouse gas, providing me another way to be green and is better for my family’s health.

Growing corn for ethanol allows me to provide an opportunity for my children to come home in the future if that is their goal. We’re still many years away, but I want to allow for choices, including the choice of continuing the family farm as the next generation.

Because I grow corn, I grow ethanol. I use and trust my own product. If I didn’t trust ethanol, I wouldn’t passionately grow and continually use it in my vehicle. Ultimately, it’s about believing what I’m growing is a good quality product which helps farmers and the environment.

Nationally, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 24 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs Nebraskans in rural areas of the state. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, ethanol is currently blended in over 95% of the nation’s fuel supply.

A healthy ethanol sector boosts Nebraska’s corn and livestock industries and adds to a thriving state economy. If we were to remove ethanol from the pump, it would take two million barrels of foreign oil per day to reach the same supply.

Ethanol saves you money, it’s good for the environment, and it’s good for the economy; those are three big checkmarks. Vehicles from 2001 and newer can safely use blends of ethanol up to E15 (15% ethanol).

Support your farmers, your neighbors and your retailers selling ethanol, because at the end of the day, they will support you.