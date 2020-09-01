Local View: Support in a time of trial

We are profoundly grateful that Bryan Health is one of our community partners, and we are forever indebted to the numerous men and women who cared for Mario.

There is no doubt that Mario’s faith, family and friends impacted his survival. His spirit and his fight to survive and hear the voices and feel the touch of his wife and kids brought him to the next hour, the next day.

Mario’s family, as well as the Lincoln Police Department, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support, as well as the support from our law enforcement partners.

The public's thoughts, prayers, kind words, blood donations and financial contributions demonstrate the true spirit of Lincoln. A community is not simply defined by its population, but by its people and their compassion, generosity and support for those sworn to protect them. We are humbled to serve you, Lincoln, and we proudly stand on guard for you.

We ask you to keep Mario in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight for his life. Mario’s bravery and dedication to protecting our community exemplify his spirit of service, dedication and resolute courage.

Your resiliency and strength inspire us, Mario, and we stand with you, as does all of Lincoln.

Jeff Bliemeister is chief of the Lincoln Police Department.