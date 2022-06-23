Local View: Still too soon to heal

Ding, ding … ding!

I recognize the sound as a WhatsApp notification. Consecutive notifications told me immediately that it was an Afghan friend. “Hannan,” like most Afghans, believes in traditional small talk before we get down to business. It’s cultural and beautiful.

“Brother.”

“You are my life.”

“You are my angel.”

“How is Miss Michelle?”

“I proud of you.”

In person, this would be done over tea, or they would say in Afghanistan, chai. Depending on the occasion, several spices may be added — cardamom, clove or even black pepper. Without being able to exchange this treat, handshakes and hugs, messages take their place.

Hannan, who has recently escaped Afghanistan, had something to tell me.

“This man has been named commander of Taliban suicide bombers.”

His name is Abdul Ahad. He is the former shadow governor of Helmand province. Shadow governor refers to a Taliban representative responsible for a province of assignment. A shadow government will often mimic a legitimate government in a theater such as Afghanistan.

Through his service as a non-commissioned intelligence officer in the Afghan National Army, Hannan was familiar with Ahad’s Taliban history. Hannan served his entire enlistment in Helmand province. Helmand saw some of the worst fighting of the war. Easy access to Afghanistan through the porous southern border with Pakistan offered easy resupply and refuge for the Taliban.

Hannan worked to provide battlefield intelligence to commanders in Helmand with the hopes of either killing or capturing commanders such as Ahad. In 2020, this was successful and resulted in the capture of Ahad.

That success was short-lived. According to Hannan, Pashtun elders convinced security forces to release Ahad. Typical of someone working at the level of Hannan, he may not have been privy to all activity beyond his duties. In fact, Ahad was released as part of the United States/Taliban-negotiated release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. A Congressional Research Service report indicated that by September 2020, the releases were complete.

Ahad immediately returned to his old post and oversaw fierce fighting in locations such as Lashkar Gah. With years of command under his belt and the blood of coalition and Afghan people on his hands, Ahad was well-positioned for promotion. As of this month, that is exactly what happened.

A spokesman for Helmand province announced that Ahad was introduced to the members of the Taliban’s Suicide Battalion over the first weekend of June 2022. Showing the Taliban’s priority on the suicide attack forces, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, led the delegation.

Hannan tells me that everything about Afghanistan “hurts my heart and all of humanity.” Leaving was also challenging. For his family's safety, Hannan fled on a treacherous journey that took him all too close to some of the areas where he conducted his proudest work for his country.

It was a journey he had to endure. His name was known to the Taliban, and more specifically that he had a part in the targeting of the Taliban in Helmand. Weekly Taliban visits to his home and the beating of an elderly relative left him hoping that his absence may lend better days for his family.

Before Hannan left the country, he still served his people after the Taliban takeover. With his help, generous donations and the logistical power of e-commerce platform Aseel, we provided 3,480 days of food, 15 months of firewood and 15 stoves to some of the most marginalized people in Afghanistan. Without Hannan’s work on the ground, vetting and identifying families, this would not have been possible.

When my time at war was over, I flew home. Being a part of some of the last standing government forces in Afghanistan, Hannan faced questions: Should he take his military identification and uniform when he traveled home? Will there be other elements he could join? Will his ID help him get evacuated? Or would these items get him killed at a Taliban checkpoint?

I suffered mental trauma from war that still lives with me today. Within those conditions, I have worked very hard to live a good life and be of service. Hannan has, too. Although he has fled his country, he still lives the physical existence of war. I hear the toll it has taken on his mental health. We have some things in common but starkly different realities. I only hope that Hannan will have a chance to heal.

Inshallah, he would say: God willing.

Robert Hutt served 20 years in the military and is a former intelligence officer who lives in Tecumseh.

