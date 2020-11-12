Local View: Still hope for true justice

This is a dangerous game. How many times can justice be denied until it is forgotten entirely? At what point does the explosion of a dream deferred threaten the just and the unjust?

No matter the form or reason, violence begets violence. Jesus expressed this sentiment when He told Peter in Matthew 26:52, “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.”

But what are we to do? We must first not assume that it cannot happen here in Lincoln. We are not immune to the failings of humanity and, to that end, we must ensure that nothing happens here like what has happened to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and a host of others.

We make sure it does not happen here by holding our community to a higher standard of humanity.

We do this by ensuring that when necessary for the protection of human life, mental health professionals accompany law enforcement on calls. We do this by giving citizens real oversight by overhauling our current iteration of the Citizens Advisory Police Board to have more independence, investigative authority and punitive ability in accordance with LB1222.