Local View: State, schools on cusp of history

The state of Nebraska and the nation find themselves in a unique moment in history where proper decisions about public health are potentially at odds with societal norms.

It has been a century since the last global pandemic, and it only takes a walk through an old country cemetery in Nebraska to realize the serious nature of that historical moment.

I remember walking the rows of infant and child grave markers in places across the state from Allen to McCook to Broken Bow when my family would place flowers on the graves of relatives I never knew. I spoke with my grandparents about the siblings and relatives they lost when they were 8 or 10 years old and the memories that were instilled in their minds.

Although they each have been gone for decades now themselves, I remember what they told me.

My grandparents experienced the shock and stress of caring for dying relatives and running to get supplies. On their way, they would pass other places flagged by a sign or symbol to let others know to stay away so as not to further spread the contagion.

They remembered their own fear of dying and they remembered their parents and grandparents getting sick and providing that care for them as well. I was always captivated by the memories but saw that as a distant history.