Local View: State needs nonprofits' input

Since early 2020, communities across Nebraska have been challenged by the pandemic and its impact.

With more than $1.8 billion designated to the State of Nebraska by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, a state association that represents the more than 13,000 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska, has asked Gov. Pete Ricketts, state senators and the Nebraska Legislature Appropriations Committee for nonprofits to have the opportunity to provide input on the distribution and use of the funding.

All units of government that receive ARPA funds should work with local nonprofits and their communities to ensure critical programs and services are accessible to all Nebraskans.

According to a recent report by the philanthropy research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, more than one-third of U.S. nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years as a result of the financial harm inflicted by the pandemic. When nonprofits close, the community loses services its residents need.