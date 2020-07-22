Local View: State must plan for changing climate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In April, I published an opinion piece ("A tale of two crises," April 14) that pointed out numerous similarities between the current COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis that is looming today and in the decades ahead.

There, I pointed to the need to plan for future crises, knowing that when confronted with a crisis — a pandemic, a natural disaster or the climate crisis — the costs of inaction (lack of preparedness) are always far greater than the costs of action (preparedness).

While the loss of human life as well as the economic costs and human suffering from COVID-19 continue to mount, we wait anxiously for a vaccine. There is no vaccine for climate change.

Given recent occurrences of extreme weather events locally, nationally and internationally and repeated warnings from scientists, the need for planning and preparedness for the climate crisis has never been more apparent.

There has been a lack of a concerted effort by many political leaders to address these warnings, including those in Nebraska.