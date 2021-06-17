Local View: State missing its chance

When the 2021 legislative session wound down, two bills critical to improving the transportation mix in Nebraska were stuck in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee of the Legislature.
LB12, introduced by Sen. Carol Blood, would have required the Nebraska Department of Transportation to study the feasibility of commuter rail between Lincoln and Omaha, determine prospective ridership and estimate cost of such service. A similar bill last year introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld also got stuck in the same committee.
LB575, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar, would have Nebraska rejoin the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Compact (MIPRC). The compact would add the voice of eight other Midwest states to that of Nebraska in requesting funds for rail passenger activity in Nebraska.
We have been told by Amtrak that if Nebraska is ever to receive federal funding for rail passenger projects in Nebraska, our state must be a part of MIPRC. The cost of annual membership in the compact is less than state government spends buying paper clips in a year!
At the hearing on LB12 and LB575 before the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee earlier in the session, considerable support for the bills came from the City of Omaha, the City of Lincoln, the Nebraska Association of Commerce and Industry, Hudl, ProRail Nebraska, Sierra Club of Nebraska and the Nebraska Safety Council. Only two letters from individuals were sent in opposition to the two bills.
Nebraska lags far behind other states in building a robust rail passenger system. The federal tax dollars Nebraska taxpayers send to Washington do not come back to our state. The money for rail passenger instead goes to other states with rail passenger projects in service, in planning or under construction.
A survey done by the Bureau of Sociological Research at UNL sent to a sampling of all Nebraska residents found that Nebraska residents want more and better passenger rail service in our state by a two-to-one margin.
The failure of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee to advance these bills to the floor debate flies in the face of the results of the survey and support voiced at the committee hearings.
Not helping the situation is the fact that even though we have a Department of Transportation instead of a Department of Roads, the department still has a “highways only” mindset. The Statewide Rail Plan was last updated in 2009 and is outdated.
In order to receive grants from the Federal Railroad Administration, a state must have a current Statewide Rail Plan. The new head of Nebraska DOT, John Selmer, comes from the Iowa DOT, which has an active rail-planning section. This may herald a welcome change for Nebraska DOT.
As I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha becomes increasingly congested, auto accidents on that highway continue to increase. There is a high societal cost for auto accidents in Nebraska. In 2019, the cost was estimated at $1 billion.
In the past four years on I-80, there have been 23 fatalities, 115 serious injuries, 358 visible injuries and 898 possible injuries. Rail service between Lincoln and Omaha would take people out of their cars and reduce accidents.
A national survey of millennials found that one of the factors they consider in location is good public transportation By doing commuter rail, we could help stop the brain drain.
Sen. Curt Friesen, chairman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, has indicated a willingness to advance bills about MIPRC and commuter rail but never puts this to a committee vote.
In the 2020 session, he said the bills should be sent to the floor unless someone on the committee objected. Two senators did object. This way of doing business allows a single senator or two to prevent the Legislature as a whole from considering rail passenger bills on their merits.
Failure to act soon simply postpones things and will result in additional cost in the future when we finally wake up to the need for more and better rail passenger service in Nebraska.
Richard Schmeling is president of Citizens for Improved Transit. He lives in Lincoln.