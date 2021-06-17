Local View: State missing its chance

Nebraska lags far behind other states in building a robust rail passenger system. The federal tax dollars Nebraska taxpayers send to Washington do not come back to our state. The money for rail passenger instead goes to other states with rail passenger projects in service, in planning or under construction.

A survey done by the Bureau of Sociological Research at UNL sent to a sampling of all Nebraska residents found that Nebraska residents want more and better passenger rail service in our state by a two-to-one margin.

The failure of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee to advance these bills to the floor debate flies in the face of the results of the survey and support voiced at the committee hearings.

Not helping the situation is the fact that even though we have a Department of Transportation instead of a Department of Roads, the department still has a “highways only” mindset. The Statewide Rail Plan was last updated in 2009 and is outdated.

In order to receive grants from the Federal Railroad Administration, a state must have a current Statewide Rail Plan. The new head of Nebraska DOT, John Selmer, comes from the Iowa DOT, which has an active rail-planning section. This may herald a welcome change for Nebraska DOT.