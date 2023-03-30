I love Nebraska. The scenery and skylines are breathtaking, the low cost of living makes it easier to raise a family here and people are genuine and kind toward one another.

Now, with the Nebraska Heartbeat Bill making its way through the Legislature, we have another reason to be proud of our state. Nebraska has the remarkable opportunity to be a leader in protecting our most vulnerable children and helping moms and families thrive.

For decades, the dark shadow of late-term abortion loomed over us. LeRoy Carhart, a prolific late-term abortionist, opened his practice in Bellevue in 1978 and became one of the few physicians to abort babies more than six months into pregnancy – a point when babies are old enough to be in a NICU or a nursery. I'm thankful that, more than a decade ago, the Nebraska Legislature took action to limit this barbaric practice. But still, abortions are currently legal up to five months in our state.

As the mother of eight living children, I remember being pregnant and hearing my babies' strong beating hearts at my eight-week appointments and seeing my sons and daughters wiggling their tiny fingers and toes during my first ultrasounds. I will also never forget the deafening silence when I didn’t hear the beating hearts of two of my children.

By 15 weeks, my kids responded to touch and were capable of feeling pain. Thinking back to these things it is difficult to contend with the sad reality that in Nebraska, babies are aborted up until 20 weeks by methods such as taking drugs that cut off their hormonal support and expel them from their mother's womb, or even live dismemberment. These are procedures so cruel I can't imagine inflicting them on an animal much less a baby, my babies.

My fellow Nebraskans are compassionate which is why 58% of voters support LB626, which protects unborn children once a heartbeat can be detected. The more science reveals to us the more people recognize the human dignity of every person, born and unborn.

Science shows us that the human heart is one of the first organs to form. By six weeks, an unborn baby's heart beats at a steady rate of 110 beats per minute, pumping blood through the entire body. This pulsing creates a high frequency sound as it reflects off solid objects, creating a rhythmic heartbeat that can easily be detected via ultrasound. A beating heart undeniably indicates the presence of life, just as I witnessed with my own children.

The Nebraska Heartbeat Bill has the potential to save upwards of 2,000 babies per year. That's 2,000 irreplaceable children who deserve to live and have the chance to fulfill their innate potential. These precious individuals are our future nurses, teachers, first responders, soldiers and entrepreneurs.

Another bill titled the Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act has been proposed to increase the support available to women facing an unexpected pregnancy, before and after childbirth. This bill would provide tax credits to individuals and groups that donate money to pregnancy centers, nonprofit organizations that offer resources to pregnant women in need – such as financial assistance, maternity classes, housing, diapers, and many more essential services – at no cost to them.

Hopefully we can all agree that when financial or other pressures make women feel like abortion is their only solution, that's not empowering or a real choice.

I have always been proud to call Nebraska my home but now take immense pride that we can set a shining example in the Dobbs era. I want my children to be raised in a world where life is valued and loved; where the strength of women and the goodness of motherhood are affirmed; and babies are cherished as the gift they are. When each innocent heart has the chance to beat, that beautiful sound will sweep across the Cornhusker State making way for new hope and new life.