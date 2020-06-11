Local View: StarTran should go fare-free

Lincoln should take a hard look at making our public transit system fare-free.
As the city formulates a new budget for the next two years, this would be an excellent time to make a fare-or-no-fare decision.
In the latter part of last year the Kansas City, Missouri, government announced that it would change its public transit system to fare-free, effective Jan. 1.
The city council vote was 16-0 in favor, despite the fact that it would cost the city about $13 million in fare revenue. The shortfall would be made up from other sources.
The Kansas City system is much larger than StarTran. So far, Kansas City is the largest municipality in the U.S. to adopt the fare-free notion. A number of other systems in other states have also made this change.
Currently, fare revenue at StarTran makes up only 3% of its total operating costs. The rest of the funding comes from federal grants and aid, funds from the state and other revenue sources. From time to time consideration has been given to increasing bus fares to help pay the cost of service. When this has been done by other systems, there has been a substantial drop in riders, which offsets the higher fares. A fare increase would create substantial problems for the transit-dependent segment of society.
There are number of offsetting savings incident to going fare free. The expense of buying and maintaining fare machines goes away. Additional savings would be realized by not having to print bus passes, transfer cards and cash refund cards.
Another huge savings, which is hard to translate into dollar terms, would be the speeding up of transit times. Currently buses are delayed because riders are slow to get their passes or money from their billfolds, pockets or purses. Or riders can be slow accessing an identifier on a smart phone.
The bus can't advance until the fare is paid and the rider seated. It may not happen at every stop, but every time it does, the delays add up.
Another cost savings would be the elimination of time StarTran staffers use to count fares. Rules require two people in the room for each counting session, and sessions are needed several times per week.
Going fare-free would also help eliminate a major problem for Lincoln Public Schools. LPS currently transports only 13% of its students by school bus. Most of the rest must be transported by car. Morning and afternoon traffic jams at all schools are the result. School staff are forced to become traffic monitors twice a day, wasting time that could be spent on other school matters.
The idling cars queued up to drop off or pick up students congest the streets and create pollution.
With over 50% of LPS students qualifying for free or reduced meals, there are many students from families that can ill afford even a reduced-price bus pass. Fare-free ridership would provide secure transportation while helping LPS avoid enlarging its bus fleet.
A fare-free StarTran would help families rise out of poverty. Employment agencies say that the single largest barrier to placing people in jobs is transportation.
A survey conducted by the Center for People in Need found that 51% of their clients use StarTran to access their programs. Of this group, 43% said they have trouble paying for bus fare. Thirty-six percent of those surveyed said they didn't have a reliable vehicle, and more than one-third said unexpected car repairs contributed to their poverty.
A statewide survey conducted by Community Action of Nebraska found transportation was the factor -- ahead of mortgage payments or medical bill -- cited most often as keeping them from getting ahead.
Currently StarTran is operating on a Saturday schedule because of ridership drop related to COVID-19. No fares are being charged during this emergency. It would be a good time to make fare free permanent when restrictions are relaxed.
StarTran can play a critical role in helping the economy recover, as laid off workers try to find jobs at a time it might be difficult for them to afford to drive.
Lincoln should benefit from the experience of Kansas City and go fare-free. The benefits far outweigh the loss of fare revenue.
Richard Schmeling is president of Citizens for Improved Transit.
