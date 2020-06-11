Local View: StarTran should go fare-free

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln should take a hard look at making our public transit system fare-free.

As the city formulates a new budget for the next two years, this would be an excellent time to make a fare-or-no-fare decision.

In the latter part of last year the Kansas City, Missouri, government announced that it would change its public transit system to fare-free, effective Jan. 1.

The city council vote was 16-0 in favor, despite the fact that it would cost the city about $13 million in fare revenue. The shortfall would be made up from other sources.

The Kansas City system is much larger than StarTran. So far, Kansas City is the largest municipality in the U.S. to adopt the fare-free notion. A number of other systems in other states have also made this change.

Currently, fare revenue at StarTran makes up only 3% of its total operating costs. The rest of the funding comes from federal grants and aid, funds from the state and other revenue sources. From time to time consideration has been given to increasing bus fares to help pay the cost of service. When this has been done by other systems, there has been a substantial drop in riders, which offsets the higher fares. A fare increase would create substantial problems for the transit-dependent segment of society.