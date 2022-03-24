Local View: Standing in for human rights

As the Russian invasion amplifies and further dominates America’s press, we want to express support for the people of Ukraine, especially those innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

And we want to express our outrage at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperialistic ambitions, which have led to what many have described as the worst assault on a European country since World War II.

But even as America seeks to assert its own moral authority in this struggle, we would call on its citizens to examine our own troubled past, present, and failure to ensure the health and well-being of those least fortunate among us.

We challenge all Americans not to stop at abstract expressions of grief, outrage and other-blame. Wash-rinse-repeat.

We instead invite productive discomfort that self-reflection and self-awareness yields.

While a reflexive response within a democracy is to vilify Russia and sympathize with Ukraine, if our attention and reactions stop at this duality, our own opportunity for education is lost on us.

To remedy too-easy dualities , we can — and should — always do two things: Look to understand beyond our shores and within them. This is what responsibility and accountability involve.

Putin’s emboldened rise to imperialistic invasion threatening the globe was recklessly empowered by American leaders. Russian propaganda continues citing the worst American offenders to justify its Ukraine invasion.

So, as Americans look from afar today, we must contend with our own current responsibility lest our country, again, fall into historical amnesia.

We must also question our attentional focus (why not the same kind of American outrage over the Syrian invasion? The Somalian?) and square with continuing human rights truths in our own country:

Refugee families still remain separated from America’s barbaric 2019 “Zero Tolerance Policy.”

DACA recipients’ lives remain hanging in the legislative balance, traumatized by the unknown, the potential ways political winds might blow.

Resettling Afghan refugees are now faced with finding a home in a country that failed to keep its promise of a free and prosperous Afghanistan.

Yazidi translators for the US Army and genocide survivors persist in agony over family separation, and many of their loved ones remain overseas and in peril.

Too many Black and Brown Americans are condemned, unjustly, to modern slavery within our ever-growing prison system.

America has yet to collectively grieve, meaningfully acknowledge, atone for, effectively teach, and offer reparations for Native American genocide and enslavement of African Americans.

America has yet to hold religious institutions conspiring with the government accountable for its torturous Native American boarding schools.

In a breathtakingly ironic moment, President Biden claimed in his speech decrying the Russian invasion that America is not a nation of bullies supporting bullies [paraphrased].

“It’s not who we are,” our president said.

With our most urgent emphasis, we beg to differ.

Recent and distant history simply doesn’t bolster President Biden’s assertion.

So, on this day where falling into Cold War tropes of Russia as antagonist and U.S. as protagonist, let’s instead witness this moment as an opportunity to look within. Take stock. Demand more transparency from our government and media about U.S. imperialism abroad.

Let’s commit to squaring with our own history honestly.

Let’s bravely, unflinchingly, own our truth.

For it is within these practices we might begin healing our own nation’s traumas and become better ancestors.

Maybe then we will have the capacity and wisdom to disrupt familiar patterns of recycling human rights atrocities.

Sarah Sawin Thomas and Kevin Abourezk, both of Lincoln, write on behalf of the Stand in for Nebraska leadership team.

